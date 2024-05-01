'I'm so sick of seeing foreign flags in America': UFC's Sean Strickland asks those without US loyalty to 'just go back'

Recent UFC champion and perennial wildcard Sean Strickland stated that he's sick of seeing foreign flags flying in America, asking those who do so to "just go back."

The former middleweight champion has made headlines for the better part of a year due to his controversial comments, which have even included calling out video game companies and Navy SEALs.

Strickland has recently taken a stand against foreign flags being flown in the United States:

"I'm so sick of seeing foreign flags in America.. I don't get it," Strickland wrote on X. "You left your corrupt country to come to the USA and yet you still rep what you fled? The worst is Hispanics born in America flying a Mexican flag.. Where is your loyalty.. Just go back.. Enjoy your foreign flag," he added.

Strickland also replied to comments asking him about specific flags.

"You mean stuff like that?" a user wrote with an attached image of Congress waving miniature Ukraine flags.

"Exactly like this," Strickland said.

"Like this?" another fan asked, along with photos of Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. holding Israeli flags.

"Yep," Strickland replied.

Parsing through Strickland's messaging, it is often the case in mixed martial arts that fighters will fly flags related to their ethnic background or birthplace as opposed to the country of their permanent residence.

While there are few controversial topics Strickland hasn't spoken at length about, he has made many comments about both Israel and Ukraine.

"105 billion to Israel and Ukraine.... Yall its time for the revolution......Its time... America can't be fixed at this point," he said in October 2023.

In February 2024, Strickland responded to claims that he hates the countries that the U.S. government provides aid for.



"'You hate Palestine' 'you hate jews' 'you hate Ukraine' I am an American. I hate every year my dollar [is] less and you all have to work harder and longer for less because these c***s spend your money on other countries," Strickland wrote before escalating his tone. "YOUR SIDE IS AMERICA F*** THESE POLITICIANS. TRAITORS!"

Strickland is also consistently asked by readers why he doesn't mention specific countries when he calls for the end of U.S. funding to other nations. The fighter has addressed this on multiple occasions.

Shortly after the Palestinian attack on Israel, when the fighter declared that he didn't care about other countries, he was criticized for not outright declaring support for a "free Palestine."

"You're right... Free Palestine!! Did it work? Are they free yet??" Strickland asked an X user.

"What I'm saying it doesn't matter what you post, what you say.... This only ends one way..... but yeah sure free Palestine lol.... Palestine doesn't win this.... sorry."

Sean Strickland is scheduled to fight Brazilian Paulo Costa at UFC 302 on June 1, 2024.

