Second key staffer leaves campaign of Democratic Senate candidate embroiled in Nazi, communism controversies

Graham Platner, the Maine-based oyster farmer running as a Democrat to challenge Republican Sen. Susan Collins, has lost a great deal more in recent days than his sizeable lead over Gov. Janet Mills in the polls.

Just days after former state Rep. Genevieve McDonald resigned as political director of Platner's campaign, the Democratic candidate's longtime friend Kevin Brown indicated he too was jumping ship, leaving the role of campaign manager open.

'Graham deserves someone who is 100% in on his race.'

Earlier this month, numerous damning posts previously made by Platner on Reddit came to light — including posts where he apparently identified as a communist, branded rural white Americans as racists, suggested service members worried about being raped should buy "Kevlar underwear," joked about homosexuals, promoted political violence, and smeared all police officers as "bastards."

McDonald promptly resigned as the political director of Platner's campaign over the posts, noting, "These statements were not known to me when I agreed to join the campaign, and they are not words or values I can stand behind in a candidate for the United States Senate."

Shortly after Platner apologized for his past remarks on Reddit, footage went viral revealing that he had an apparent "totenkopf" tattoo on his chest — a skull image popularized by Adolf Hitler's SS elite guard and adopted as the symbol of the SS-Totenkopfverbande, the branch that guarded the concentration camps.

While Sens. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and — according to a recent poll — the majority of young Democrats recently indicated that they will stick with Platner despite his incendiary posts and apparent Nazi tattoo, Brown, a Democratic operative who worked on Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren's failed presidential campaign, has revealed he is jumping ship.

Brown indicated that the move, first reported by Axios, was the result of new familial demands on his time.

Brown said in a statement obtained by WGME-TV, "Graham is a dear friend. I started this campaign Tuesday but found out Friday we have a baby on the way."

"Graham deserves someone who is 100% in on his race, and we want to lean into this new experience as a family, so it was best we step back sooner than later so Graham can get the manager he deserves," Brown added.

Brown's departure comes just after the Platner campaign reportedly began sending nondisclosure agreements to staffers.

McDonald told Politico that the campaign offered her $15,000 to sign an NDA, but the campaign suggested this amount was a severance payment.

A spokesperson for the campaign indicated that the consulting firm Spruce Street was recently hired to "take over campaign compliance to institute standard practices that had yet to be put into place. Some of those standards had to be instituted retroactively, but as a matter of course we do not require anyone previously involved in the campaign to do so," apparently referring to signing an NDA.

Blaze News has reached out to Platner's campaign for comment.

A SoCal Strategies Maine poll of 500 likely Democratic primary voters conducted October 21-25 found that Mills, who officially jumped into the race on Oct. 14, holds a 5-point lead over Platner, 41%-36%.

Prior to the news of Platner's alleged Nazi tattoo — which the Mainer recently had inked over with supposed Celtic imagery — a University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll indicated that among those who plan to vote in the 2026 state Democratic primary, 58% of respondents said they would support him, and only 24% said they would support Mills.

