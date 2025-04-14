Secret Service has new ad that features a familiar face

The Department of Homeland Security is launching a new recruitment ad for the U.S. Secret Service featuring DJ Daniel, the 13-year-old boy who was diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer in 2018. He has had more than 13 brain surgeries since being diagnosed.

In a press release about the new ad obtained by Blaze Media, the DHS proudly notes the one-minute video includes "Secret Service Agent DJ Daniel, who was recently presented his badge and credentials by U.S. Secret Service Director Sean Curran during President Donald Trump’s Address to the Joint Session of Congress."

'Have faith. Believe in God. Listen to your parents.'

The commercial also features DHS Secretary Kristi Noem while videos highlight the Secret Service's protective roles.

“Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear a shield. They don't seek the spotlight. You will find them hidden. ... When others step back, the United States Secret Service steps forward, shielding America from unseen threats, with sharp eyes and steadfast courage. When you serve with us, even when no one sees you, someone is always looking up to you," Noem says. "The United States Secret Service is calling for a few more heroes. Will you step forward?”

After the heartfelt moment at the address to Congress, Daniel visited the White House to meet with President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Daniel was also taken to the Secret Service training center in Maryland to see a graduation of new special agents and was given a tour of the complex.

“I have a message for kids who have cancer,” Daniel said during his visit. “Have faith. Believe in God. Listen to your parents.”

It was reported at the time of Trump's address to Congress that when Daniel was given his Secret Service badge by Curran, no Democrats stood and applauded during the special moment.

