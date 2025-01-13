Secret Service to use drones during Trump inauguration

The U.S. Secret Service intends to use drones before and on Inauguration Day as part of heightened security measures in place in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in New Orleans.

On January 3, USSS special agent in charge of the Washington field office Matt McCool announced that drones would be part of larger security protocols implemented in Washington, D.C., throughout the month of January, especially during the swearing in of the new Congress, the funeral events for the late President Jimmy Carter, and the upcoming inauguration.

"While I advise everyone that the Secret Service will use drones as part of our comprehensive security plan, do not be alarmed if you see these assets during the upcoming events or training in the days ahead," McCool said less than two weeks ago.

McCool then reiterated those remarks at a press conference on Monday. "The Secret Service's comprehensive security plan will continue to use drones as part of our protective [plan]," he said, according to Susan Crabtree of RealClearPolitics. "Do not be alarmed if you see these assets during the inauguration or training in the days ahead."

In a statement Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D), who recently met with President-elect Donald Trump, said local and federal law enforcement had been preparing for the inauguration for a year. "Every four years, the District is proud to support the peaceful transition of power," she said. "We take pride in this responsibility, and we’re grateful to our federal partners, local agencies, and community members who work together to ensure a safe and secure event."

In addition to drones, law enforcement officials plan to use high visibility patrols, fencing, and barriers to keep the area safe.

The Secret Service went public about plans to use drones after an Islamic terrorist, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar of Texas, apparently drove a rental truck through a crowd of people celebrating on Bourbon Street in New Orleans in the early morning hours of New Year's Day. The murderous rampage left 15 dead and 35 injured.

Then just a few hours later, Master Sgt. Matthew Alan Livelsberger drove a Tesla Cybertruck to the Trump hotel in Las Vegas, where the vehicle detonated. Livelsberger, 37, was later discovered dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Because the Las Vegas incident occurred so shortly after the attack in New Orleans and because of the Cybertruck's association with Elon Musk, a strong Trump ally, some speculated that Livelsberger intended to use the explosion to make a political statement.

A motive for the incident remains under investigation, but shortly before his death, Livelsberger sent an email, claiming to have insider knowledge about alleged war crimes in Afghanistan as well as the purpose behind the drones spotted flying about near the coast of New Jersey.

"What we have been seeing with 'drones' is the operational use of gravitic propulsion systems powered aircraft by most recently China in the east coast, but throughout history, the US," Livelsberger wrote. "Only we and China have this capability. Our OPEN location for this activity in the box is below. China has been launching them from the Atlantic from submarines for years, but this activity recently has picked up. As of now, it is just a show of force and they are using it similar to how they used the balloon."

The New Jersey drones, which began appearing in November, have prompted widespread concerns regarding American safety and possible government and/or foreign surveillance. While the FAA claimed earlier this year that most of the drones were actually airplanes, stars, or "authorized drones," the agency nevertheless expanded the list of areas in New Jersey where drone usage would be restricted.

