Sen. Van Hollen's bizarre mission to bring MS-13 associate back to US is a humiliating bust

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen is among the Democrats who decided that bringing a deported MS-13 associate — found by more than one immigration court to be a "danger to the community" — back to the United States is somehow a worthy cause.

After failing to secure a meeting with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele during his visit to Washington, D.C., on Monday, Van Hollen declared that he was headed to El Salvador to visit with alleged gangster Kilmar Abrego Garcia, "show solidarity" with the Salvadoran national's family, and possibly bring about his return.

Van Hollen's trip — which came amid the release of more damning information about the MS-13 affiliate whom he seeks to liberate from accountability — has been a complete bust.

The Democratic junior senator indicated during a press conference in San Salvador Wednesday that Vice President Félix Ulloa decided not to let him visit Abrego Garcia in the Terrorism Confinement Center where Abrego Garcia is presently detained. The foreign leader apparently noted that if Van Hollen wants to arrange a tour of the prison, he will "need to make earlier provisions."

"I asked him if I came back next week whether I would be able to see Mr. Abrego Garcia," said Van Hollen. "He said he couldn't promise that either."

The Democratic senator said that Ulloa suggested that a video call with the MS-13 associate was similarly out of the question.

'This is an unsustainable and unjust moment.'

The Salvadoran vice president apparently also rebuffed Van Hollen's request for Abrego Garcia's release.

Van Hollen had trouble handling the rejection and for good reason — he has vowed not to stop fighting and not to rest until El Salvador relinquishes custody of its gang-affiliated citizen.

"Why is the government of El Salvador continuing to imprison a man where they have no evidence that he's committed any crime and they have not been provided any evidence from the United States that he has committed any crime?" Van Hollen told reporters. "So they should just let him go, and they should let him go, and we will find a way to get him from El Salvador to Maryland."

Van Hollen noted that other Democrats are making their way to El Salvador, apparently in hopes of succeeding where he has failed.

"I may be the first United States senator to visit El Salvador on this issue, but there will be more, and there will be more members of Congress coming," said Van Hollen. "This is an unsustainable and unjust moment, so it cannot continue."

Democrats' preferred narrative concerning Abrego Garcia — where he is a traduced "Maryland man," a hardworking father unjustly separated from his home and family by a callous Trump administration — has collapsed under the weight of mounting details about the Salvadoran's past.

Abrego Garcia stole into the U.S. illegally and without inspection in 2011.

He was summoned eight years later to appear in removal proceedings. During a bond a hearing, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement stated that a confidential informant flagged Abrego Garcia as an active member of MS-13. The illegal alien's bond was denied, with the court reportedly finding "that Abrego Garcia was a danger to the community."

The Salvadoran MS-13 associate — whose lawyers claim the gang label is false — appealed that decision to the Board of Immigration Appeals, where an immigration judge reasoned in April 2019 that "the determination that the Respondent is a gang member appears to be trustworthy and is supported by other evidence in the record."

While the court found that Abrego Garcia was removable, he ultimately secured withholding of removal on the basis of the claim that he might face violence back home in El Salvador.

While good news for the Salvadoran national, this may not have been good news for his wife.

Court documents show that the alleged gangster's wife, Jennifer Vasquez, petitioned a Maryland court for a domestic violence protective order against Abrego Garcia in 2021. Vasquez also filed and received a protective order the previous year.

According to the documents, Abrego Garcia allegedly grabbed, punched, bruised, and scratched his wife, as well as ripped off her shirt in front of their then-infant.

Vasquez told the New York Post Wednesday that she asked for protection from Abrego Garcia in 2021 because she was "acting out of caution" "in case things escalated" and that their marriage has since grown stronger.

The Tennessee Star revealed in a bombshell report Wednesday that the alleged wife-beater Van Hollen is trying to bring back to Maryland may have been involved in human trafficking.

Tennessee Highway Patrol reportedly pulled the Salvadoran national over on Dec. 6, 2022, and discovered that he was transporting seven passengers from Texas to Maryland.

The THP officer realized that Abrego Garcia, who did not have a valid driver's license at the time, was on a terrorist watch list but not on a deportation list. One of the alleged gangster's passengers also was apparently on a terrorist watch list.

The officer, concerned that Abrego Garcia was engaged in human trafficking, reportedly notified the Biden FBI, which instructed him to take pictures of Abrego Garcia and his passengers, then to release them.

While Van Hollen has gone far out of his way to bring the alleged domestic abuser and potential human trafficking gangster back to the United States, the mother of Rachel Morin indicated that the Democratic Maryland senator did not bother to reach out to her when her daughter was raped and murdered in Maryland by an illegal alien from El Salvador.

Unlike Van Hollen, the Trump White House has shown interest in Morin's tragic story.

The White House gave Patty Morin an opportunity Wednesday to speak to the nation about her daughter. The Angel Mom expressed confusion about why Van Hollen, "who didn't even acknowledge or barely acknowledged [her] daughter and the brutal death that she endured," would waste "taxpayer money to fly to El Salvador to bring back someone that's not even an American citizen."

"I don't understand this," said Morin.

