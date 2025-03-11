Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Senate confirms final Cabinet nominee despite Republican holdouts
March 11, 2025
'The American people demand and deserve change.'
Lori Chavez-DeRemer, President Donald Trump's pick to head the Department of Labor, was confirmed Monday night with bipartisan support in the Senate, completing the president's Cabinet.
Chavez-DeRemer was confirmed in a 67-32 vote, with 17 Democrats joining 50 Republicans. Three Senate Republicans opposed Chavez-DeRemer's confirmation: Rand Paul of Kentucky, Ted Budd of North Carolina, and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.
'Secretary Chavez-DeRemer will have a critical opportunity to put the interests of working families ahead of Big Labor bosses by empowering every American worker to join a union on their terms. I hope she takes it.'
"I'm deeply honored to be confirmed as the 30th Department of Labor Secretary under President Donald Trump," Chavez-DeRemer said in a Monday statement. "As promised, I'll work tirelessly to put American Workers First by fighting for good-paying jobs, safe working conditions, and secure retirement benefits. Let's get to work."
Despite her nomination by Trump, Chavez-DeRemer has received some pushback from Republicans.
Paul was the only Republican "no" vote during her committee vote, citing concerns about her previous support for the PRO Act, a bill that expands workers' rights to unionize. This pro-union position comes into conflict with right-to-work laws that Paul and other Republicans have championed.
Notably, Chavez-DeRemer reversed her position on the PRO Act when Paul pressed her during her confirmation hearing.
"This is the question, whether this is sort of a deathbed reversal or whether or not she is truly for this," Paul told reporters after the hearing.
McConnell echoed Paul's concerns in a statement Monday, arguing that Chavez-DeRemer had a policy record of forcing "hardworking Americans into union membership."
"The American people demand and deserve change after four years of economic heartache under the 'most pro-union administration in American history,'" McConnell said in a statement. "Unfortunately, Lori Chavez-DeRemer's record pushing policies that force hardworking Americans into union membership suggests more of the same."
"Most Americans believe joining a union should be a personal choice — not a mandate — which is why more than half the states, including Kentucky, have adopted right-to-work laws. Secretary Chavez-DeRemer will have a critical opportunity to put the interests of working families ahead of Big Labor bosses by empowering every American worker to join a union on their terms. I hope she takes it."
Rebeka Zeljko is a Capitol Hill and politics reporter for Blaze News.
rebekazeljko
