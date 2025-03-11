Senate confirms final Cabinet nominee despite Republican holdouts

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, President Donald Trump's pick to head the Department of Labor, was confirmed Monday night with bipartisan support in the Senate, completing the president's Cabinet.

Chavez-DeRemer was confirmed in a 67-32 vote, with 17 Democrats joining 50 Republicans. Three Senate Republicans opposed Chavez-DeRemer's confirmation: Rand Paul of Kentucky, Ted Budd of North Carolina, and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

"I'm deeply honored to be confirmed as the 30th Department of Labor Secretary under President Donald Trump," Chavez-DeRemer said in a Monday statement. "As promised, I'll work tirelessly to put American Workers First by fighting for good-paying jobs, safe working conditions, and secure retirement benefits. Let's get to work."

Despite her nomination by Trump, Chavez-DeRemer has received some pushback from Republicans.

Paul was the only Republican "no" vote during her committee vote, citing concerns about her previous support for the PRO Act, a bill that expands workers' rights to unionize. This pro-union position comes into conflict with right-to-work laws that Paul and other Republicans have championed.

Notably, Chavez-DeRemer reversed her position on the PRO Act when Paul pressed her during her confirmation hearing.

"This is the question, whether this is sort of a deathbed reversal or whether or not she is truly for this," Paul told reporters after the hearing.

McConnell echoed Paul's concerns in a statement Monday, arguing that Chavez-DeRemer had a policy record of forcing "hardworking Americans into union membership."

"The American people demand and deserve change after four years of economic heartache under the 'most pro-union administration in American history,'" McConnell said in a statement. "Unfortunately, Lori Chavez-DeRemer's record pushing policies that force hardworking Americans into union membership suggests more of the same."

"Most Americans believe joining a union should be a personal choice — not a mandate — which is why more than half the states, including Kentucky, have adopted right-to-work laws. Secretary Chavez-DeRemer will have a critical opportunity to put the interests of working families ahead of Big Labor bosses by empowering every American worker to join a union on their terms. I hope she takes it."

