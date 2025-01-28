Senate confirms Trump's transportation nominee

On Tuesday, the Senate overwhelmingly confirmed Sean Duffy to head the Department of Transportation.

Duffy, who previously served in Congress from 2011 to 2019, sailed through his confirmation with bipartisan support in a 77-22 vote. Several Democrats, including Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, voted to confirm Duffy.

Duffy's nomination also passed unanimously through the Senate Commerce Committee on Monday, paving the path for a smooth confirmation.

Duffy is the fifth member of Trump's Cabinet to be confirmed. Most recently, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was quickly confirmed on Monday with votes from both sides of the aisle. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Secretary of State Marco Rubio also received bipartisan support through their confirmations.

"Sean Duffy understands the transportation challenges that rural states like South Dakota face, and he’ll bring valuable experience that will help him manage our nation’s sprawling transportation system," Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Monday. "I look forward to working with him in his new role."

Other nominees are slated for a tougher confirmation battle closer to DOD Secretary Pete Hegseth's. Hegseth was narrowly confirmed after three Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, voted to tank his nomination. As a result, Vice President JD Vance had to cast the tie-breaking vote in Hegseth's favor.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was tapped to serve as Health and Human Services secretary, Tulsi Gabbard, who was recruited to be director of National Intelligence, and Kash Patel, who was nominated to head the FBI, are all scheduled for their confirmation hearings on Thursday.

