Republican challenger obliterates Democrat Jon Tester in debate for Montana US Senate seat

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana faced his Republican challenger in a heated debate on Tuesday, but it is a closing line that is getting a lot of attention on social media.

'Tester got his head dunked in a DC toilet.'

The wide-ranging debate touched on many topics, but Tim Sheehy lobbed a haymaker at Tester when the Democrat tried to accuse the Republican of supporting privatization of public lands in Montana.

"Well, Senator Tester knows all about backroom meetings. He's been taking them for 20 years as the number one recipient of lobbyist cash. The number one recipient of lobbyist cash in the whole country! Of all candidates, number one!" Sheehy said.

"So if you want to talk about backroom meetings, while I was fighting in Afghanistan, he was eating lobbyist steak in D.C.," he added.



Sheehy went on to deny that he was trying to sell off public lands. Video of the moment went viral on social media where many commentators declared Tester's political career expired.

"Tim Sheehy committed a homicide during the Montana Senate debate tonight," responded Greg Price.

"The look on Tester’s face. He knows," replied Republican activist Matthew Hurtt.

"This is called a smack down! Tester got his head dunked in a DC toilet," read another critical tweet.

The RealClearPolitics average of polling in the race has Sheehy trouncing Tester with an average of 5.8% over the incumbent Democrat. In-person voting for Montana begins on Oct. 8.

The entire debate can be viewed on Montana PBS on its YouTube account.

