Sheriff vows to break California's sanctuary law by alerting ICE about violent illegal aliens

A California sheriff has vowed to break the state's sanctuary law in order to protect his community from public safety threats.

In a February media release, Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman declared "a firm 'Public Safety First' approach in addressing illegal immigrants who pose a significant risk to the community."

'No matter the cost, I will uphold my oath.'

The sheriff's office explained that it does not have the authority to enforce immigration law, but Redman vowed to safeguard Amador residents.

"If Sheriff's Office personnel become aware that an individual is in the country illegally and poses a serious threat, the Sheriff will notify U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to facilitate their removal," the release stated.

The sheriff's office noted that its policy applies only to illegal immigrants "involved in violent and serious crimes, such as documented gang or cartel members, rapists, murderers, child molesters, and domestic violence offenders."

The media release slammed the California State Legislature, Attorney General Rob Bonta (D), and Governor Gavin Newsom (D) for backing the state's Senate Bill 54, also known as the California Values Act, which prevents any state or local resources from being used for immigration enforcement.

"Sheriff Redman asserts that adhering to SB 54 would place him in violation of federal law," the sheriff's office stated.

Redman said, "I was elected to serve and protect. In good conscience, I cannot tarnish my badge by allowing violent offenders to be released back into the community to prey on the innocent. The actions taken by state legislators, the State Attorney General, and Governor are unconscionable."

"No matter the cost, I will uphold my oath," he declared.

Other law enforcement officials have spoken out against SB 54. However, Redman is the only California sheriff currently pledging to defy the state law if necessary.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, who plans to run for mayor, has voiced his support for abolishing SB 54.

Bianco stated that he hopes "to impose some common-sense, some reason and some truth to what we are experiencing here in California, particularly because of the failures of SB 54."

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes has repeatedly criticized the state's sanctuary law.

"We have no desire to enforce immigration law — we never have and we never will," Barnes stated in March. "But we must have the ability to communicate and share threats and removal of criminal offenders who prey upon our community, often within the immigrant communities in which they reside."

Redman told Fox News Digital that he sees the state's sanctuary law as "re-victimiz[ing] the victim."

"How can you tell me that I have to let somebody who is here illegally in the country ... and put them back into society when they've committed a heinous crime?" he questioned. "You're making me make that choice. Well, I'm just not willing to do it because I got elected to be the sheriff of Amador County, where public safety is my No. 1 priority."

Bonta's office told the news outlet, "The Attorney General is committed to protecting and ensuring the rights of California's immigrant communities and upholding vital laws like SB 54, which ensure that state and local resources go toward fighting crime in California communities, not toward federal immigration enforcement."

"Federal courts have upheld SB 54 and have found it to not be in conflict with federal law," the statement continued. "We are closely monitoring law enforcement compliance with SB 54."