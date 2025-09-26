'Shoot ICE!' Leftist agitator forced to answer for apparently violent comments at Illinois protest

Leftist agitators clashed with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials Friday morning outside a Broadview, Illinois, ICE detention facility, hurling apparently violent comments at federal agents just days after a deadly shooting at an ICE facility in Texas.

During the conflict, some protesters could be heard chanting, "Arrest ICE!" and a couple even call out to "shoot ICE!"

A man with a whistle, who apparently initiated the "shoot ICE!" call, then appears to yell, "Shoot the f**kers! Shoot the f**ker!" an escalation in rhetoric all the more chilling in the wake of the deadly shooting at a Dallas ICE facility on Wednesday.

'I am gonna bring little baggies of flour next time under the guise of tear gas.'

Blaze News' national correspondent Julio Rosas, who captured the shouts for violence on video, tracked down the man with the whistle whom he witnessed calling for the killing of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Asked why he is out at the facility, the man tells Rosas, "I'm out here to protest ICE. I'm here to shove this s**t back in their face."

RELATED: 'Shoot the f**kers!' Anti-ICE agitators caught on video apparently calling for violence in wake of deadly Dallas shooting

Rosas then asks the man to gauge the success of the protests. He responds, "Uh, no, but, uh, I don't know how you measure success. We're out here all the time. ... There's a lot of media up in here, and a lot of it is going out there, so even though it looks small, on the media it looks big. Especially when you get flash bangs and people spreading and stuff like that."

The man, who identifies himself as a United States Navy veteran with eight years of service, denies that he called out "kill ICE," despite Blaze News footage that captured the moment on video.

The man whom Rosas interviewed can be seen on the right-hand side of the video:

Image by Blaze News

Rosas presses the man on the dangers of these calls to violence, especially in light of the violence against law enforcement in other parts of the country. The man says, "Dude, it's dangerous without that s**t. What are you gonna do? Not fight back? How do you fight back? Apparently, words mean something."

Asked to clarify about whether fighting back includes shooting at law enforcement, the protester says, "Shooting back at them? No, never, never, never. I consider myself an unarmed combatant. I basically try and be neutral as best as I can like the observers."

Unprompted, the man describes his plan for the next protest. "I am gonna bring little baggies of flour next time under the guise of tear gas," he says, waving his hand with painted red fingernails around his face.

Rosas presses the man once more about whether he would support shooting ICE, as his prior remarks on video suggested. "I wouldn't support shooting ICE. I'd support f**king with 'em," he laughs.

