Michigan man shoots and kills a dad after his daughter touched shooter's mulch at his home, police say

A Michigan man was arrested on murder and gun charges after he allegedly shot and killed a father over an argument about mulch.

Investigators said 47-year-old Devereaux Christopher Johnson got into an argument with 35-year-old Nathan Morris outside of Johnson's home in Canton Township on Saturday just before noon.

'Everybody has been telling their wives and kids be careful.'

Johnson reportedly began threatening Morris and his family after his daughter touched mulch or wood chips at Johnson's home.

Canton Township police found Morris lying in the street with a gunshot wound and transported him to a hospital, where he later died.

Johnson barricaded himself in his home after police arrived and later walked out and was taken into police custody.

The suspect has a history of assaulting his neighbors and assaulting police officers as well as criminal sexual conduct charges from the 1990s, according to law enforcement.

“This was a senseless act of violence toward the victim,” read a statement from Canton Police Chief Chad Baugh. “The Canton Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, and to the neighbors who may have witnessed this tragic event.”

Neighbors told WXYZ-TV that Johnson had gotten more violent and erratic in recent weeks.

"Everybody has been telling their wives and kids be careful, don’t (make) eye to eye contact. Don’t walk across alone," said Vish Vadari.

A GiveSendGo donation campaign has been set up for Morris' family. He was married and had two daughters aged 2 and 5 years old.

Johnson's booking photo can be seen at WXYZ-TV's news video report.

Canton Township is a suburb of Detroit with a population of about 99k residents.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!