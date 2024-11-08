3 Florida women shot during drunken argument over politics after Election Day, police say

Florida police say that three women were shot and injured during a drunken argument over politics late in the evening after Election Day.

The suspect is still being sought by police according to WFOR-TV.

'There is no place for violence, especially over a difference of opinion in politics.'

A group of people were drinking at a Miami apartment complex when they began arguing about politics, police said. One of the people then went to a car to retrieve a gun and came back to shoot three of the women in the group.

The women were described as being in their late 20s to early 30s by police. One woman was shot in the stomach and is in critical condition while the other two injured were in stable condition.

“This is something that is of concern to us. There is no place for violence, especially over a difference of opinion in politics,” said Miami Police spokesman Mike Vega to WFOR.

One neighbor told WFOR that she woke up when she heard gunshots at about 12:25 a.m.

“I heard somebody screaming and didn’t want to open the door and put myself at risk. It sounded like four shots,” said Suly Ashe.

“It is horrible. Whoever is president now is president for all of us, whether we are Democrat or Republican," she added. "It doesn’t matter. It’s our country. It’s very sad that this happened.”

Police are working to name the suspect and are asking for help from anyone who might have information about the incident. They did not release a description of the suspect.

“This is not acceptable. We have to handle our differences and respect each other’s beliefs. We need to either reach an agreement or simply avoid such topics,” said Vega.

A news video report about the incident can be viewed on YouTube.

