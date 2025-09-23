'Sick monster' illegal alien, set free by Biden administration, accused of heinous attack on a baby

The Department of Homeland Security announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement put a detainer on an illegal alien who is being charged with strangling his baby sister with a charging cord in Northern Virginia.

The DHS explained that Alvaro Mejia-Ayala entered the U.S. as part of a family unit in 2016 and was released into the country by the Obama administration. On October 17, 2024, the Biden-Harris administration dismissed his immigration case, effectively allowing him to indefinitely remain in the U.S. illegally.

The infant was taken to the hospital after enduring 'an assault' and was said to be in critical condition.

Mejia-Ayala was previously arrested by local police for reckless driving in 2024, but he was released before ICE could lodge a detainer on him.

"What kind of sick monster strangles a defenseless, innocent baby girl with a charging cord? This barbarism has no place in the U.S.," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement given to Blaze News. "ICE lodged an immigration detainer to ensure this heinous criminal is not released on U.S. streets. President Trump and Secretary Noem have been clear: Criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the United States. We pray for this precious baby."



RELATED: Democrat candidates part of leftist crowd blocking road outside ICE building

Leftist protesters melt down as ICE cleans up Chicago’s sanctuary mess. Julio Rosas/Blaze Media

The Leesburg Police Department reported on September 17 that officers responded after receiving a call about an infant who was not breathing. The infant was taken to the hospital after enduring "an assault" and was said to be in critical condition.

Mejia-Ayala had allegedly already fled the scene by the time officers arrived. He was later taken into custody with the help of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Based on the timeline and his current age, Mejia-Ayala was a juvenile when he illegally entered the United States. Like the Obama-Biden administration, the Biden-Harris administration allowed family units with small children and unaccompanied minors to be processed into the country. Sometimes men would present themselves as being younger than they actually were to guarantee their release from Border Patrol custody.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!