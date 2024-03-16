Watch: Wild scene unfolds on busy Florida beach as suspected teen drug dealer pulls out gun, leads cops on chase into the ocean

Shocking police bodycam video shows officers chasing a suspected teen drug dealer brandishing a gun on a busy Florida beach during spring break.

Police bodycam footage shows a wild scene unfolding in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

The beach was packed with spring breakers when suddenly a fight broke out around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Deputies were directly in the area of the melee and bodycam footage caught the moment that the suspect pulled out a gun on the crowded beach.

An officer countered by wielding his firearm and ordering the gunman, "Hey motherf***er, drop the f***ing gun!"

The suspect disregarded the officer's demands and he sprinted away from the police. With multiple officers pursuing him, the suspect ran into the ocean. Half of a dozen cops stayed on the shore pointing their guns at the suspect, who stood in knee-deep ocean water.

The standoff lasted several minutes until the suspect surrendered to police.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, "Deputies recovered both the gun and the bag from the water. The bag held 20 small plastic baggies of marijuana."

The suspect was identified as 16-year-old Felixander Solis-Guzman.

Police said Solis-Guzman was charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a person under 18, improper exhibition of a firearm, commission of a 2nd-degree felony with a weapon, resisting a law enforcement officer, two counts of tampering with evidence, and sale of marijuana.

Solis-Guzman – who is from Lakeland – was also arrested on seven active no-bond warrants out of Orange County, including robbery with a firearm and violation of his probation.

The Office of the State Attorney announced on Friday that Solis-Guzman would be prosecuted as an adult.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza wrote on the X social media platform, "This 16-year-old brought drugs and a gun to Volusia County during Spring Break. He will now face adult charges and serious consequences for his reckless actions. We welcome Spring Breakers, so long as they behave themselves.”

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said on Facebook, "We aren’t playing around in Volusia County. Don’t let your child be the next to come here as a juvenile and end up an adult facing serious criminal charges and years in prison."

(WARNING: Explicit language)

