6 stabbed, including 4 girls at Mass. movie theater, in separate attacks by alleged wig-wearing suspect linked to Connecticut murder

A knife-wielding man went on a stabbing rampage in Massachusetts on Saturday evening. Police believe there were two separate stabbing attacks by the same suspect, including the assault of young girls at a movie theater. Law enforcement sources said the suspect is also connected to a murder investigation in Connecticut.

Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, a man entered the AMC movie theater in Braintree, Massachusetts. He allegedly walked straight past the ticket booth and entered one of the theaters without paying.

Without any warning, the suspect reportedly stabbed four young girls inside the AMC Braintree 10. The four girls stabbed in the unprovoked attack ranged in age from 9 to 17, according to a statement from the Braintree Police Department. The victims were rushed to Boston-area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

An AMC employee who was working at the concession stand at the time of the stabbings described the man as wearing "an oversized trench coat, sunglasses, and a long blonde wig," according to WBZ-TV.

The suspect fled the crime scene in a black SUV, according to police.

After fleeing from the movie theater, the suspect allegedly drove over 30 miles to Plymouth, Massachusetts.

At approximately 7:04 p.m., police responded to 911 calls of two people being stabbed at the McDonalds in Plymouth. Inside the fast food restaurant was a 21-year-old female and a 29-year-old male with stab wounds, according to a press release from the Massachusetts State Police. The victims were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Braintree Police Department said a "vehicle matching the description was reportedly involved in a similar assault in Plymouth."

Troopers attempted to pull over the suspect, but he refused to yield, and led the officers on a police chase.

The suspect was pursued by Massachusetts State Police, he crashed his vehicle, and he was taken into custody.

He was finally apprehended in Sandwich, Massachusetts – roughly 50 miles from the AMC theater.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries in the car crash.

"Preliminary investigation suggests a likely connection to an earlier incident at a movie theatre in Braintree resulting in non-life threatening injuries to four juveniles," the Massachusetts State Police said.

Citing a law enforcement source, WFXT reported that the suspect is Jared Ravizza.

Sources informed WBZ-TV that Ravizza is also connected to a murder investigation in Deep River, Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police said troopers responded to a "disturbance" on Saturday afternoon and discovered a "deceased individual." Police did not reveal the identity of the individual.



"A suspect in this investigation has been taken into custody in the State of Massachusetts and there is no active threat to the public," Connecticut State Police stated in a news release.

Deep River is approximately 120 miles from Braintree.

Investigations are active and ongoing on all three incidents.

CBS Boston offers a glimpse of Ravizza while being arrested.

4 young girls recovering after apparently random stabbing at Massachusetts movie theater www.youtube.com

