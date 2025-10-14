Supreme Court denies hearing appeal from Alex Jones against $1.4 billion judgment

The Supreme Court has closed the curtain on the last opportunity for Alex Jones to try to escape paying a $1.4 billion judgment to the families of the horrific Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

A group of parents and a first responder sued the popular Infowars talk show host after he suggested that the shooting may have been a hoax orchestrated to help push extreme gun control laws. The 15 plaintiffs won a judgment in 2022 that awarded them $965 million in damages. A judge later added $473 million in punitive damages.

The court offered no explanation with their denial of the appeal.

Attorneys for Jones argued that the judgment unfairly punished Jones for statements made by his listeners and breached his First Amendment right to free speech.

"The result is a financial death penalty by fiat imposed on a media defendant whose broadcasts reach millions," they wrote in the petition for appeal.

Attorney Matt Blumenthal, who was on the team representing the Sandy Hook families, applauded the decision by the Supreme Court.

"And like that, it's finally, finally over," Blumenthal wrote on social media.

"SCOTUS denied Alex Jones's last-ditch, baseless appeal, upholding our $1 billion+ verdict against him and Infowars on behalf of Sandy Hook families and a first responder," he added. "Judgment is FINAL. Good day for justice. Bad day for Alex Jones."

Jones has declared bankruptcy and thus far avoided paying anything to the families.

Twenty elementary school children and six educators were murdered in the Sandy Hook attack in 2012.

"Was hard to imagine this day 7+ years ago when I filed the first of these cases. Our courageous clients' long quest for justice is definitively won. No greater honor than fighting for them," Blumenthal added.

Blaze News reached out to Jones for comment.

