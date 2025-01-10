Supreme Court Justices Barrett and Roberts side with liberals to deny sentencing delay in Trump hush-money case

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against a bid from the attorneys for President-elect Donald Trump to delay the sentencing in the case involving hush money paid to adult movie worker Stormy Daniels.

The court ruled in a narrow 5-4 vote against Trump on Thursday.

Justices John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett sided with the liberal justices on the court.

"First, the alleged evidentiary violations at President-Elect Trump's state-court trial can be addressed in the ordinary course on appeal. Second, the burden that sentencing will impose on the President-Elect's responsibilities is relatively insubstantial in light of the trial court's stated intent to impose a sentence of 'unconditional discharge' after a brief virtual hearing," read the ruling.

Trump will face sentencing on Friday at 9:30 ET, although he will be allowed to attend the ruling via video conference.

He was found guilty by a jury of 34 counts of falsifying business records over $130,000 that was paid out to Daniels in order to keep her from speaking to the press about her claims of an extramarital affair with Trump. He denies the charges.

Trump became the first U.S. president to be guilty of criminal charges and, barring any extraordinary event, will become the first U.S. president to be elected despite being a felon.

Judge Juan M. Merchan has signaled that he would give Trump an "unconditional discharge" that would allow him to avoid prison time, any fine, or probation.

Merchan had previously denied postponing the sentencing on the basis that Trump's immunity claims did not apply to acts he committed privately.

Trump excoriated the judge in a post on social media.

"Ultimately, the Biden/Harris DOJ forced Bragg to concoct anything to embarrass TRUMP. But it was even more so what the CORRUPT and TOTALLY CONFLICTED POLITICAL HACK Judge did, and is doing, on this sham trial," wrote Trump.

"The Judge fabricated the facts, and the law, no different than the other New York Judicial and Prosecutorial Witch Hunts. That's why businesses are fleeing New York, taking with them millions of jobs, and BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN TAXES," he added.