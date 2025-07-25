Suspected Minnesota assassin claims he was part of a 2-year undercover investigation

Suspected assassin Vance Luther Boelter said that before the gruesome June 14 killings in suburban Minneapolis, he was part of an undercover investigation of what he called the “sudden and unexpected deaths of 400 Minnesota citizens and ties between Minnesota politicians and the Chinese government.”

In his latest bizarre exchange with the media, the jailed Boelter continued to spin wild tales that allegedly explain the shooting rampage that killed state Rep. Melissa Hortman (DFL-Brooklyn Park) and her husband, Mark, and seriously wounded state Sen. John Hoffman (DFL-Champlin) and his wife, Yvette.

‘SHOT, SHOT, MY PARENTS HAVE BEEN SHOT!’

Boelter was indicted on six federal charges for murder, stalking, and firearms violations that could bring the death penalty upon conviction. He will be arraigned on Sept. 12 in Minneapolis. His court-appointed attorney says he will plead not guilty to all charges.

In a message sent from the Sherburne County Jail to Alpha News, Boelter referred to himself in the third person.

“Prior to June 14. Unknown to his wife, family, friends, and coworkers, Dr. Vance Boelter EdD had conducted a two-year-long undercover investigation into the sudden and unexpected deaths of 400 Minnesota citizens, and ties between Minnesota politicians and the Chinese government,” Boelter wrote. “Evidence will be forthcoming.”

Boelter did not offer more details on the alleged deaths. The statement about politicians and China could be a reference to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), who made dozens of trips to China since his youth in Nebraska.

Security video shows a disguised Vance Boelter at the front door of Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman on June 14, 2025, according to the FBI. Photo by U.S. Department of Justice

Boelter, 57, of Green Isle, Minn., previously told the New York Post that the shootings were not motivated by his pro-life views or his support for President Donald J. Trump. Emails he sent to the New York Times via the jail’s messaging system also spoke of his alleged involvement in a two-year investigation.

The Times said Boelter’s “cryptic messages” referred to “a mysterious military operation” and “suggest a man in the throes of grandiose delusion, one who saw himself as somehow chosen to save the country by taking extreme action.”

Two statements found in Boelter’s alleged journals seized by law enforcement included, “If you want to save the country you have to get your hands dirty,” and, “Doing what most people know needs to be done, but are not willing to do it themselves.”

In a letter allegedly written by Boelter left in the getaway vehicle the FBI said he used on June 14 and 15, Boelter said he was told to kill both of Minnesota’s U.S. senators by Walz. Walz has not commented on the conspiracy theory described in the disjointed letter, which was addressed to FBI Director Kash Patel and written on the back of two pages from a wall calendar.

An addition to Boelter’s defense team could indicate that the U.S. Department of Justice will seek the death penalty for Boelter on the murder charges. The grand jury indictments include a “notice of special findings” that are a first step toward the death penalty.

Kimberly Sharkey, a federal public defender from Nevada, has been admitted to practice in the Minnesota district of the federal court system. Sharkey is chief of the Federal Death Penalty Unit at the Federal Public Defender’s Office in Las Vegas. She will aid in Boelter’s defense.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson said a decision on whether to seek the death penalty against Boelter won’t occur for several months. Attorney General Pam Bondi will make the ultimate decision with input from prosecutors and family members.

In another development, Hennepin County officials released a heavily redacted transcript of the 911 call made by Hope Hoffman after her parents were shot. The transcript was released after Minnesota media took legal action in an attempt to force the county to share the information.

During the three-minute call placed at 2:05 a.m., Hope Hoffman said, “My dad has been shot.” After being asked to repeat her address several times, Hoffman exclaimed, “SHOT. SHOT. MY PARENTS HAVE BEEN SHOT!”

After the dispatch center transferred the call to paramedics, Hope Hoffman indicated that her father is a state senator. Police said that detail was key, because word was sent to area law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the shooter in case the crime was targeted.

The FBI said Boelter pounded on the front door of the Hoffman home dressed as a police officer and wearing a “hyper-realistic” silicone mask over his head. After Sen. Hoffman opened the door, his wife quickly realized that the man shining a flashlight in their faces was not a law enforcement officer.

When Sen. Hoffman attempted to shove the suspect from the front entry back onto the porch, he was shot nine times. Mrs. Hoffman likewise tried to push him out the door and was shot eight times, she said. Hope Hoffman was able to close and lock the door after her parents shielded her from the hail of bullets.

Prosecutors said Boelter attempted to fire on Hope Hoffman and intended to kill her. That allegation was added to the grand jury indictment, but was not originally included in the criminal complaint filed against Boelter on June 16.

John and Yvette Hoffman were released from the hospital after emergency surgery and a stay in intensive care.

