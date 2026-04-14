Viral TikTok post leads to boycott of beloved SoCal taco shop chain — just because Latino CEO likes Trump

Liberals are trying to destroy a popular taco shop chain run by a Hispanic family for generations because the CEO is a supporter of President Donald Trump.

Roberto's Taco Shop began as a tortilla shop in San Diego, California, in the late 1960s by an immigrant family from Mexico. It has grown into a vast franchise with 80 locations in California, Nevada, and Texas.

'Total rags to riches American story too. They are San Diego legends.'

On Wednesday, a TikTok activist posted evidence showing that chain CEO Reynaldo Robledo has posted statements in support of the president.

That post went viral, and liberals are now calling for customers to avoid all Roberto's Taco Shops.

"Did this CEO forget that all of his restaurants are based on Mexican dishes, who wouldn't have made it here without the immigrants that are currently being affected by the current administration that you are supporting?" the TikToker asked.

The message has spread to other platforms, including Facebook.

"Did you know that Reynaldo Robledo, the CEO of Roberto's Taco Shop is a huge MAGA supporter and supports ICE! Looks like you won't be getting our business anymore!" reads a post from a group titled "A Strong Nevada."

Others have posted the video on the X social media platform.

The Nevada part of the chain issued a statement trying to quell the outrage.

"Roberto's Taco Shop is proud to be a Latino-owned and operated franchise that serves diverse communities across Nevada," the statement reads. "While our CEO may hold personal political beliefs, it is important to note that each of our 49 franchisees operate their stores independently."

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Others pointed out that the boycott would harm independent franchise owners who have nothing to do with the political beliefs of the CEO.

Some on the right responded by calling on Trump supporters to combat the boycott by patronizing the taco shops.

"Total rags to riches American story too. They are San Diego legends," SoCal activist Amy Reichert replied.