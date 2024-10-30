Taxpayer funds wasted on DHS outreach campaign to help illegal immigrants

The Biden-Harris administration's Department of Homeland Security has squandered taxpayer funds to erect billboards in Texas offering legal assistance to detained illegal immigrants.



A DHS source tipped off Fox News Digital about the billboards last week.

One of the advertisements read, "Your brother in immigration custody has rights."

"We're here to help," it adds.

The ads were created by the DHS' Office of the Immigration Detention Ombudsman, an independent office that "assists individuals with complaints about the potential violation of immigration detention standards or other misconduct by DHS (or contract) personnel." The office also oversees immigration detention facilities.

'Congress should NOT be funding propaganda to undermine our own laws.'

The DHS' decision to put up the billboards sparked outrage within the department's agencies, according to Fox News Digital.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol officers told the news outlet they are furious.

Fox News Digital journalist Bill Melugin stated, "Multiple DHS contacts I've talked to, including in ICE & Border Patrol, are outraged about the billboards, telling me their agencies are already working with limited funding/resources, and DHS is spending money on billboards that they feel work against them."

An ICE source called the ads "more than insulting."

A Border Patrol agent told Melugin, "This is so wrong."

When Fox News Digital reached out for comment, DHS responded with "a history lesson about the ombudsman office" but did not answer any questions.

"DHS and its employees provide the highest standard of care for individuals who are detained in its custody," the DHS stated.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) called the DHS' outreach campaign "insane."

"The news that DHS is using taxpayer money to launch billboards advocating 'rights' for individuals in 'immigration custody' should be alarming because it's a preview of the legal arguments that radical progressive democrats will use to argue against deportation of the millions dumped in America by Biden-Harris-Mayorkas," Roy stated. "Congress should NOT be funding propaganda to undermine our own laws. That's insane."

"Americans should not PAY for free legal advice to foreign criminals," Roy declared.

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) said, "Whether it's FEMA splurging hundreds of millions of dollars on migrant housing or OIDO running ads like this, our government is hemorrhaging money on the wrong priorities."

"It's time for Congress to pull the plug on programs like these," he added.