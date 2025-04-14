'Absolute psychopath': Taylor Lorenz slammed online for creepily gushing over Luigi Mangione

Former Washington Post writer Taylor Lorenz once again earned the ire of her critics after offering gushing praise for Luigi Mangione, the man arrested for allegedly murdering a health care corporation CEO.

Lorenz mocked the media for siding against the community of people online who defended Mangione for allegedly shooting and killing Brian Thompson of UnitedHealthcare. She made the comments in an interview with CNN's Donie O’Sullivan.

'I thought Lorenz was a run-of-the-mill self-obsessed clown. I was wrong. She's a psycho.'

“To see these millionaire media pundits on TV clutching their pearls about someone stanning a murderer when this is the United States of America, as if we don’t lionize criminals, as if we don’t have, you know — we don’t stan murderers of all sorts, and we can give them Netflix shows,” said Lorenz.

“There’s a huge disconnect between the narratives and the angles that mainstream media pushes and what the American public feels," she added.

O’Sullivan asked Lorenz about groups of women who had been seen at Mangione's court hearings.

“You’re going to see women especially that feel like, 'Oh my God,' right? Like, 'Here’s this man who’s revolutionary, who’s famous, who’s handsome, who is young, who’s smart,'” she said. “He’s a person that seems like this morally good man, which is hard to find.”

Many online were incensed at her description of the accused murderer.

"This communist is openly celebrating murder. And treated as an actual 'journalist,'" responded Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

"Imagine if a conservative said that in any analogous context," said Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah).

"In the Lorenz morality code, saying the word 'retarded' is a next-level offense but murderer apologia is just fine," replied Liz Wolfe of Reason.

"I thought Lorenz was a run-of-the-mill self-obsessed clown. I was wrong. She's a psycho. A straight up nut. I'm shocked she's not wearing a mask," wrote cartoonist Jim Thompson.

"Ok obviously Taylor Lorenz is mentally unstable — but why did the interviewer just laugh at her praising a murderer?" asked Abigail Jackson, a deputy GOP communications director.

"This absolute psychopath, Taylor Lorenz, was writing for the New York Times until three years ago. Here she is calling Luigi Mangioni a 'morally good man.' Disturbing," responded entrepreneur Shaun Maguire.

Police mounted a national manhunt after they were able to obtain images of a suspect in the CEO's murder. The hunt ended when Mangione was recognized at a Pennsylvania McDonald's and was arrested without incident.

