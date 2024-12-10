'Why the f*** are you laughing?' Piers Morgan unloads on Taylor Lorenz after she expresses 'joy' over CEO's execution

Former Washington Post writer Taylor Lorenz frequently concern-mongers about theoretical harms, such as those supposedly generated by unmasked Americans "raw dogging the air." It appears that Lorenz's compassion runs dry in the face of real harm and tragedy.

After a masked man walked up and fatally shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Wednesday, Lorenz posted on the liberal X knockoff Bluesky an apparent justification for the killing of the father of two. Despite significant backlash, Lorenz then followed up with more controversial commentary, underscoring in a blog post titled "Why 'we' want insurance executives dead" that "it's normal" to wish death on executives in the health insurance sector.

Lorenz — a blogger who has peddled plenty of fake news, doxxed Libs of Tiktok in 2022, and called President Joe Biden a war criminal for supporting Israel's war on Hamas terrorists — doubled down on her comments Monday, telling Piers Morgan of "Piers Morgan Uncensored" that she "felt, along with so many other Americans, joy" upon learning of Thompson's slaying.

"Joy? Seriously?" said Morgan. "Joy at a man's execution?"

'It feels like justice in this system.'

Lorenz suggested that if not joy, then the feeling was "certainly not empathy."

"We're watching the footage. How can this make you joyful? This guy is a husband. He is a father," said Morgan. "And he has been gunned down in the middle of Manhattan."

Lorenz tried justifying her schadenfreude by accusing the deceased of committing mass murder, then broadening her smear by suggesting that tens of thousands of Americans "died because greedy health insurance executives like this one push policies of denying care."

"So should they all be killed, then?" responded Morgan, taking his guest's argument down the rails. "Would that make you even more joyful?"

Laughing, Lorenz said that the extermination of health insurance executives would not make her more joyful. The blogger suggested that the execution of the unarmed executive was, however, useful, stating, "It is a good thing that this murder has led to ... the media elites and politicians in this country paying attention to this issue for the first time."

Toward the end of the segment, Lorenz interrupted to clarify that she was not joyful about the slaughter but "celebratory."

"I take that back. 'Joyful' is the wrong word, Piers," said Lorenz. "Vindicated, celebratory — because it feels like justice in this system when somebody responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans suffers the same fate as those tens of thousands of Americans who he murdered."

'We should not necessarily go around shooting people in the street.'

Another guest on the show, conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, suggested that to "celebrate the murder of a husband and a father simply because you disagree with his position at a company, or you disagree with the company, or you disagree with the system of health care that we have in the U.S., is, quite frankly, sick, twisted, and disgusting."

"It also goes to show that the left and many on the left have a tendency to believe that violence like this, political violence, is necessary, it's a means to an end," continued Lahren.

A poll conducted by Scott Rasmussen's RMG Research for the Napolitan News Service in September highlighted this politically charged bloodlust on the left.

The survey asked, "While it is always difficult to wish ill of another human being, would America be better off if Donald Trump had been killed last weekend?" While 69% of respondents said no, a staggering 28% of Democrats answered "yes."

Lorenz appeared to chuckle while Lahren spoke, prompting a response from Morgan: "Taylor, I don't mean to be rude, but why the f*** are you laughing all the time? I don't get it. Sorry, apologies for my language, but honestly, I find it unbelievable."

The leftist blogger suggested that she found Lahren's characterization amusing, then noted, "I agree we should not necessarily go around shooting people in the street."

