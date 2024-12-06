Hours after health insurance CEO is fatally shot, Taylor Lorenz writes: 'And people wonder why we want these executives dead'

Taylor Lorenz — the controversial, polarizing former Washington Post writer — declared the following just hours after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot in a targeted attack Wednesday, Fox News noted: "And people wonder why we want these executives dead."

Fox News said Lorenz wrote the aforementioned words on social media site Bluesky alongside a report about Blue Cross Blue Shield no longer covering anesthesia for the full length of some surgeries.

'If you have watched a loved one die because an insurance conglomerate has denied their life saving treatment as a cost-cutting measure, yes, it's natural to wish that the people who run such conglomerates would suffer the same fate.'

Lorenz also shared images of Blue Cross Blue Shield CEO Kim Keck and reposted calls for other health insurance executives to be targeted, the cable news network added.

Fox News in a separate story said Lorenz reposted the following words from another social media user: "hypothetically, would it be considered an actionable threat to start emailing other insurance CEOs a simple ‘you're next’? Completely unrelated to current events btw."

Fox News said Lorenz clarified to the cable news network in regard to her "And people wonder why we want these executives dead" post, noting that it "uses the royal we and is explaining the public sentiment."

Lorenz continued to Fox News, "That said, health care executives absolutely want people dead as long as it helps their bottom line, and that’s the entire problem. My sympathies are with the innocent people who have died or suffered after being denied coverage by greedy insurance companies."

More from Fox News:

In a post entitled, "Why ‘we’ want insurance executives dead," Lorenz denied she was calling for the murder of more top executives before seeming to justify her harsh comments from the day before.



"Let me be super clear: My post uses a collective ‘we’ and is explaining the public sentiment. It is not me personally saying ‘I want these executives dead and so we should kill them,'" Lorenz said. "I am explaining that thousands of Americans (myself included) are fed up with our barbaric health care system and the people at the top who rake in millions while inflicting pain, suffering, and death on millions of innocent people."



She continued, "If you have watched a loved one die because an insurance conglomerate has denied their life-saving treatment as a cost-cutting measure, yes, it's natural to wish that the people who run such conglomerates would suffer the same fate."

Fox News said the post also featured a meme depicting a smiling star and balloons with the text, "CEO DOWN."

"People have very justified hatred toward insurance company CEOs because these executives are responsible for an unfathomable amount of death and suffering," her post continued, according to the cable network. "I think it’s good to call out this broken system and the people in power who enable it. Again, not so they can be murdered, but so that we can change the system and start holding people in power accountable for their actions."

