Critics ruthlessly mock Taylor Lorenz for calling breathing without a mask 'raw dogging the air' in unhinged rant

Former Washington Post writer Taylor Lorenz apparently has difficulty processing mockery, which is likely an ongoing issue given that she is one of the few Americans still masking to avoid catching COVID-19.

It certainly proved to be an issue Monday when critics pointed out that Lorenz — a blogger who has peddled her fair share of fake news, doxxed Libs of Tiktok in 2022, and called President Joe Biden a war criminal for supporting Israel's war on Hamas terrorists — appeared bare-faced in photographs taken at her book party.

Having been found wanting by her own standard, Lorenz lashed out at her critics, revealing both her contempt for the unmasked masses and the lengths to which she has gone to avoid an encounter with what is now an endemic disease.

Masking and vaccine mandates, like the pandemic, are things of the past. Lorenz is, however, something of a COVID-19 traditionalist. Just last week, she urged Americans to "get vaccinated, get your kids vaccinated, and wear a respirator to prevent the spread of airborne disease!"

"No hate but if ur not currently masking amidst the *ongoing and current* Covid pandemic then ur actually ideologically aligned with that anti-Fauci crew," Lorenz tweeted on Nov. 30, 2024. On Monday, she suggested that Americans should don masks "when out in public in crowds, at the grocery store, etc."

Lorenz, who left the Washington Post for a platform she previously suggested was a haven for "Nazis," has also likened not wearing a mask to assisting with genocide.

'We broke her.'

The Cochrane Collaboration released a systematic review last year that said "wearing masks in the community probably makes little or no difference to the outcome of influenza‐like illness (ILI)/COVID‐19 like illness compared to not wearing masks." The study also found that "there were no clear differences between the use of medical/surgical masks compared with N95/P2 respirators in healthcare workers when used in routine care to reduce respiratory viral infection."

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic highlighted in its final report on the pandemic that multiple other studies, including a May 2020 paper published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, a paper published that same month in the New England Journal of Medicine, and a November 2022 study published in the British Medical Journal, similarly suggested that masking was ineffective at reducing influenza and/or COVID-19 transmission.

Critics familiar with Lorenz's support of masking were apparently surprised to discover that she doesn't always play by her own rules — and Lorenz evidently did not appreciate them noting it.

"I love when ppl find photos where my mask is off for 5 seconds outside for a photo at my book party where every single attendee had to PCR test, as some kind of gotcha," Lorenz wrote on the liberal X knockoff Blue Sky. "Like yeah, high risk ppl could safely remove their masks for photos now and then if every event/public space had those precautions!"

Lorenz was far from finished, noting, "Planning a Covid safe book launch took months and THOUSANDS of my own dollars ensuring testing, outdoor space, far UV lights, and a litany of other precautions. Meanwhile u dumbf***s are out raw dogging the air and spewing ur disease laden breath all over ur elderly neighbors. We are not the same."

Although the term "raw dogging" has been used more broadly in recent months to describe engaging in an activity without aid or protection, it was long a slang term for having sex without a condom.

When Lorenz discovered hours later that "MAGA weirdos and Covid denialists" found her post likening normal breathing to having sex without a prophylactic, the blogger declared, "The pandemic is ongoing, wear a mask and stop harassing disabled ppl."

The X account End Wokeness was among the many who responded to Lorenz's meltdown, tweeting, "She keeps reaching new levels of brain rot."

"We broke her," wrote Libs of TikTok.

One user tweeted, "I would like to formally apologize for 'raw dogging the air.' I figured me and the air were at the stage in our relationship where we no longer needed protection."

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon tweeted, "Taylor Lorenz is still cursing at people for breathing."

While the jokes rolled in, some commentators expressed concern about Lorenz's mental health.

Jeremy Carl, a senior fellow at the Claremont Institute, noted, "Mocking Taylor Lorenz at this point is like kicking a disabled person. She's clearly very unwell and needs help."

Lorenz, who has stressed that "abortion isn't killing a person," responded to the criticism, accusing rightists of hating vulnerable people.

"Right wingers are constantly having temper tantrums and meltdowns over several immunocompromised ppl taking Covid precautions. Theyre s****ing on disabled ppl, cancer patients, really wonderful elderly vulnerable people, it's an ideology of pure hatred."

While Lorenz has suggested she is obsessed with masking because she is "severely immunocompromised," she has provided political reasons for masking, suggesting, for instance, that it is actually a labor issue.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!