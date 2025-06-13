Concealed carry holder ends teenager’s brief crime spree in a spray of bullets, police say

An armed teenage robber was shot dead by a man he was intending to rob, according to Chicago police.

On Tuesday at about 10:45 p.m., a man was getting some objects out of the back of his car near North Artesian Avenue when an armed robber approached him and demanded that he hand over his belongings, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The 36-year-old man instead pulled out his own gun and shot the 18-year-old multiple times.

Police said the intended victim was a concealed carry license holder. He was not injured in the incident.

The suspect, however, was transported to John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County, where he was later pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the teen as Daone K. Feazell.

Feazell went by "DaOne Noremorse" online, according to a Daily Mail report which included comments from the teenager's family.

"He was a good kid — as far as I knew him. All he did was play videos games. He wasn't into gangs or nothing," said Vanessa Horton, the deceased's grandmother. "I don't know what happened."

The Daily Mail report said the teenager had been on a short crime spree that included robbing a man 18 minutes prior and stealing his car, as well as the armed robbery of two 27-year-old women as they walked on the street.

Horton also said she had last seen her grandson the day before he died, at her granddaughter's graduation.

"When we got home, he walked me upstairs, and that was the last time I saw him," she added.

Other family members and friends responded to his death.

"Wtf, you was just at the graduation cuz," read one comment.

