Texas man shoots 3 of 4 boys allegedly trying to rob him with BB guns on Christmas

A Texas man armed with a real gun used it to defend himself against four teenagers who were armed with BB guns who were allegedly trying to rob him.

Major Suarez of the Harris County Sheriff's Office said that police responded to an apartment complex on highway 249 in north Harris County around midnight on Wednesday.

'The adult male retrieved his own pistol and shot the juveniles.'

When they arrived, they found a person with several gunshot wounds who was later discovered to be a young man. He was transported to a trauma center, where he underwent surgery.

As paramedics were treating that man, two other children were found with gunshot wounds. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Suarez said that a preliminary investigation found that four children aged between 12 and 13 years old tried to rob the man, but he turned the tables on them and fired at them. Three were hospitalized with gunshot injuries, and two were said to be in stable condition.

"During the incident, the juveniles approached the male, and they were displaying pistols. The adult male retrieved his own pistol and shot the juveniles," said Suarez.

The 25-year-old man turned himself in to police and is cooperating with the investigation.

KPRC-TV reported that the guns used by the teens were said to be BB guns, but police were unable to confirm that report and only said that guns were recovered at the scene are being processed.

Witnesses at the complex said they were shocked by the incident.

"Of all things, being Christmas, and this is a child, first thing that comes to my mind is, number one, where is the parent," said resident Bruce Bailey to KHOU-TV. "Number two, if you got here with a gun, what are you doing out here with a gun?"

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be referred to a grand jury.

Video and images from the scene can be viewed on the news video report from KPRC-TV on YouTube.

