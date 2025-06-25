Karmelo Anthony spokesman urges fight against 'white supremacy' after Anthony's murder indictment for Austin Metcalf stabbing

After Karmelo Anthony was indicted for first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing in April of Texas high school star athlete Austin Metcalf, a high-profile Anthony spokesman reacted Monday by calling for a fight against "white supremacy" and blasting "bigots" and "racists."

Dominique Alexander — president of Next Generation Action Network — posted on X: "To the racists, the bigots, and those filled with hate who’ve targeted Karmelo, his family, and even myself — you do not intimidate us. We are not backing down."

'I look forward to the forthcoming trial. But it will never bring my son back.'

Alexander also asked Anthony supporters to "stand with us in the fight against white supremacy" as the case against him moves forward and added, "This case is yet another example of what it means to be Black in America, where even our self-defense is questioned, scrutinized, and politicized."

Dominique Alexander. Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

Frisco police arrested Anthony and charged him with first-degree murder after Metcalf was fatally stabbed April 2 at a track meet at Kuykendall Stadium. Anthony reportedly told police, "I did it," in reference to the stabbing after Metcalf allegedly put his hands on Anthony in an effort to get the suspect to leave from under a tent. Anthony has been claiming self-defense.

While Anthony is black and Metcalf was white, Metcalf's father — Jeff Metcalf — early on urged those on social media to not use his son's death to stir up political and racial divisiveness, WFAA-TV reported.

"This is not a race issue. This is not a black and white issue. I don't want someone stepping up on their soapbox trying to politicize this. Unless you were there, unless you saw it: Don't spread gossip," Metcalf noted, according to the station.

Well, many observers have made it a black and white issue. In fact, some Anthony defenders went viral just days after Metcalf's killing for doing just that.

An unidentified female in a video infamously said, "Rosa Park[s] days is [sic] over. You cannot think that you can move somebody out of a seat that you don't own and think that it's gonna be OK. And you can't determine how I'm gonna retaliate on you when [you] put your hands on me in an aggressive manner. Austin Metcalf got exactly what he deserved — point blank, period."

Bishop Talbert Swan — who has been covered more than a few times by Blaze News over the years — offered the following April 6 reaction to the Anthony-Metcalf controversy: "Y’all said 17 yr old Kyle Rittenhouse was justified in killing two people with an AR-15 because he felt threatened. 17 yr old Karmelo Anthony was defending himself when he killed Austin Metcalf with a knife and y’all think he deserves to go to prison. I wonder whyTE."

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis on Monday announced the first-degree murder indictment against Anthony, noting that the defendant was 17 years old at the time of the fatal stabbing, as was Metcalf. You can view Willis' video announcement here.

KTVT-TV reported that Anthony — now 18 — could face a sentence of 5 to 99 years or life in prison if he's convicted. The DA's office said 17-year-olds are considered adults in the Texas criminal justice system.

Anthony on April 14 was set free from jail and granted house arrest as a judge reduced his bond from $1 million to $250,000.

Anthony's GiveSendGo fund as of Wednesday sits at over $538,000.

Anthony's defense attorney Mike Howard released a video statement after the indictment, KTVT reported, during which he said, "We expect that when the full story is heard, the prosecution will not be able to rule out the reasonable doubt that Karmelo Anthony may have acted in self-defense."

The station said the next step will be assigning a trial judge who will set a first appearance court date; KTVT noted that the first appearance "could be days, weeks, or months down the road."

Willis in his indictment announcement added, "We’re also mindful of Austin’s family, and everyone who loved him. Please keep them in your thoughts — and, if you’re willing, in your prayers as well."



Jeff Metcalf stated, "I am pleased that we are moving forward. With the first-degree murder indictment, it now goes into the court system. I fully believe that justice will be served for Austin Metcalf. I look forward to the forthcoming trial. But it will never bring my son back," KTVT reported.

BlazeTV host Auron MacIntyre had the following to say about the state of the criminal case and Alexander's "white supremacy" reference: "The fact that Anthony and his family have claimed victimhood, even in the face of the incredible forgiveness offered by Austin Metcalf's father, says it all. It is a sad truth that the narratives about 'white supremacy' taught to many minorities in the U.S. through the educational system and media quickly become a blank check for violence against white Americans."

Editor's note: This story has been edited after publication to include a comment from BlazeTV host Auron MacIntyre.

