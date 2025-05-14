Karmelo Anthony, charged with murder, will get HS diploma in 'moment of dignity' — but won't walk commencement stage: Report

Karmelo Anthony — the Texas high school senior charged with murdering 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a Frisco track meet last month — will graduate from Centennial High School and receive his diploma but won't participate in commencement activities, WFAA-TV reported, citing the Next Generation Action Network, an organization advocating for Anthony.

Police arrested Anthony and charged him with first-degree murder after Metcalf was fatally stabbed April 2 at Kuykendall Stadium. Anthony has been on house arrest since his April 14 release from jail, when a judge lowered his bond from $1 million to $250,000. Days later, Anthony reportedly was moved to an undisclosed location after court approval over an "alarming increase in death threats."

The NGAN in a news release said Anthony's family reached an agreement with the Frisco Independent School District in which Anthony can graduate without having to attend the final six weeks of classes, after having completed the necessary credits, WFAA reported. However, Anthony won't "participate in any senior graduation activities," the station said, citing the release.

Dominique Alexander, the president of NGAN, called Anthony's graduation "a moment of dignity for Karmelo and a reminder of the power of advocacy done right," WFAA said.

Alexander made headlines when he called Jeff Metcalf — the father of murder victim Austin Metcalf — "disrespectful" for showing up at an April 17 news conference for the Anthony family. After Dallas police were called to the news conference, Jeff Metcalf was seen departing the venue.

Alexander told those gathered at the news conference that Metcalf "was not invited," that "he knows that it's inappropriate to be near [the Anthony] family," and that his presence at the news conference not only "shows you all" his "character" but was also "a disrespect to the dignity of his son."

Alexander also ripped the Frisco ISD at the news conference, claiming district officials were intending to expel Anthony prior to graduation.

The Frisco ISD at the time provided Blaze News with the following statement when asked to comment on Alexander's claim that the district intended to expel Anthony:

While Frisco ISD cannot comment on an individual student's disciplinary record due to student privacy law, we can provide general information about District protocol and relevant law.



If a student in Frisco ISD is charged with a serious crime, called a Title V felony, the District looks at the case and decides if the student should be disciplined. The student and their parents will get a letter explaining what the school recommends.



If the school recommends expulsion, which means the student is removed from school, the student is not allowed to go on any Frisco ISD property while the decision is being made. A meeting will be held where the student can share their side of the story and show any evidence. After the meeting, the District will decide whether to go through with the expulsion and will let the student and parents know.



If the student is expelled, they might still get schoolwork and education through a special program called JJAEP. If the student has already finished everything needed to graduate, the district may let them graduate early instead of going to JJAEP. Whether the student is expelled or chooses to graduate early, they still can't go on any Frisco ISD property.

WFAA said the school district gave much the same response — citing privacy laws — in regard to the NGAN's insistence that Anthony will graduate and receive his diploma.

However, Frisco ISD Superintendent Mike Waldrip wrote an email to Centennial High School staff, students, and families that some news outlets falsely reported that Anthony would walk the stage on graduation day, WFAA said.

"Frisco ISD has learned that misinformation is being shared regarding Centennial High School’s graduation via several media outlets and perpetuated through social media. It is disheartening that the incredible accomplishments and achievements of our Centennial seniors may be dampened by needless fear-mongering, attention-seeking, and media vitriol. Our students, staff, and community deserve better," the letter stated, according to the station.

More from the letter, according to WFAA:

I want to be clear. No student who commits a serious criminal offense (Title V felony) is permitted to participate in the graduation ceremony. Additionally, anyone who trespasses on Frisco ISD property or at a District event will be subject to immediate removal and possible arrest by law enforcement.



Frisco ISD does not condone violence or crime in our schools or at our events and will not reward or celebrate those who hurt others. We work to ensure every student is safe to learn and feels part of our culture of respect, honor, and integrity.



Let’s come together as a community to honor and support our students and staff. This moment is about their success, and they deserve our full attention and encouragement. Congratulations to the Centennial Class of 2025!

Soon after the April 2 stabbing, the arresting officer said Anthony reportedly told him, "I was protecting myself," before the officer questioned him about the incident, WFAA reported, citing the arrest affidavit.

Anthony also reportedly told the officer that Metcalf "put his hands on [him]," the station said, citing the affidavit, after which Anthony was handcuffed.

The arresting officer soon told a fellow officer arriving on the scene that he had the alleged suspect — and Anthony reportedly interjected, "I'm not alleged; I did it," WFAA reported.

A witness reportedly noted to police that Metcalf — an athlete for Memorial High School — told Anthony he had to move from under his team's tent, the station said, citing the affidavit. With that, Anthony opened his bag and reached inside, the witness told police, WFAA said.

"Touch me and see what happens," Anthony told Metcalf, the station added, citing a witness.

Metcalf reportedly touched Anthony, the witness told an officer, and Anthony told Metcalf to punch him and see what would happen, WFAA reported.

The witness said Metcalf then reportedly grabbed Anthony, after which Anthony reportedly pulled out what the witness recalled as a black knife and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest before running away, according to the station, citing the affidavit.

Metcalf reportedly grabbed his chest and told others to get help, the witness told police, according to WFAA.

While Anthony was in the back seat of a police vehicle, an officer saw fresh blood on his left middle finger, the station said, citing the affidavit.

WFAA, citing the document, said that while Anthony was in the back seat of the vehicle, he also reportedly asked the officer if Metcalf was going to be OK. While being escorted to the squad car, Anthony asked an officer if his actions could be considered self-defense.

A GiveSendGo fund for Anthony sits at nearly $529,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anthony's father contended in an interview with the New York Post that “everyone has already made their assumptions about my son, but he’s not what they’re making him out to be." Anthony's father added to the paper that his son "was not the aggressor" and is "a good kid. He works two jobs. He’s an A student, has a 3.7 GPA."

You can view a video report here on the case's latest developments.

