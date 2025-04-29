‘BLM all over again’: Woman risks life exposing Karmelo Anthony defender Dominique Alexander

Sarah Fields is not only a Republican Texas delegate, army veteran, and mother, but she’s also the woman behind exposing Karmelo Anthony’s most prominent defender, Dominique Alexander.

Alexander has caught wind of Fields' investigation, as he’s begun holding up her social media posts at press conferences and pointing the finger at her.

“It started with me sharing the arrest report, which I find pretty wild, because I requested the arrest report through an open records request to Frisco PD,” Fields tells Jason Whitlock on “Jason Whitlock Harmony.”

“As soon as I received it, I read it, and I posted it. All I said was ‘arrest report for Karmelo Anthony,’ and it went viral, it got millions of views, and I got threats. My family was threatened, I was threatened, I was called a racist, I was called a bigot for sharing an arrest report, an official document,” she continues.

What ended up really getting under Alexander’s skin was when Fields discovered that his fraudulent organization has filed nothing through the IRS since 2020 — and that he has a lengthy history of criminal behavior.

“It appears like money laundering, is what it looks like, and I have challenged him multiple times to share financial statements, and it’s funny — he doesn’t respond to that,” she explains. “He has no problem saying that it’s disrespectful, and that I’m a liar, but he hasn’t dispelled any of the supposed lies.”

“He hasn’t defended himself and said, ‘Actually, here’s documentation. Here’s receipts.’ He’s done none of that. He just says that I’m disrespectful and that I’m lying about him,” she continues, noting that Alexander even blamed Fields for the appearance of victim Austin Metcalf’s father at the press conference.

And while hundreds of thousands of dollars have been raised through the Anthony family’s GiveSendGo account, Fields doesn’t believe that money has been obtained honestly.

“I truly believe that the family and Dominique Alexander are trying to cash in. I believe that they were dishonest with the people who were donating to the GiveSendGo, especially since once they reached over $400,000 on the GiveSendGo, they then magically changed the description to say, ‘Oh, this isn’t actually just for legal funds. This is to cover all expenses, including relocating,’” Fields says.

“This looks like Black Lives Matter all over again,” Whitlock comments. “Except there is no dead black man or boy. There’s a black man or boy that has committed murder, and it’s like they can turn any situation — whether you get killed or whether you do the killing — you can be the victim worthy of raising money off of and then funneling the money any direction you want to go.”

