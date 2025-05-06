Racial firestorm brewing? New, bold voice fuels ‘Karmelo Anthony grift’

Dr. Umar Johnson — a black activist, psychologist, and motivational speaker widely known as the "Prince of Pan-Africanism” — has weighed in on the “Karmelo Anthony grift.”

On a recent episode of "The Art of Dialogue," Johnson painted Anthony as the sole victim. Jason Whitlock plays the clip.

“Hunter is a 225-pound football player. Hunter is nearly 60 to 70 pounds heavier than Karmelo by himself, but he was not by himself. Hunter was with his brother Austin. Austin is around Hunter's size as well,” Johnson said.

He argued that as a “160-pound black boy” facing “two white boys in racist Texas, both of whom are 60 to 70 pounds heavier,” with intentions to “accost [him] physically,” Karmelo had every right to defend himself.

“I have received text messages from eyewitnesses, and you know what they told me? They said both brothers tried to jump Karmelo. In the state of Texas, you have the right to stand your ground,” Johnson snapped. “If you feel that your life or safety is in imminent danger, you have a right to defend yourself to include using deadly force.”

As for the knife Anthony was allegedly carrying at a school-sponsored event, Johnson justified it by saying, “He's a black man in Texas. Why wouldn't he have a knife?”

From the get-go, Jason’s take on the Karmelo Anthony/Austin Metcalf incident has been that “this is cold-blooded murder ... a simple case of someone overreacting to a verbal conflict.” However, watching the fallout as groups rally to support both boys has led him to believe that the incident is being used as a “stick of dynamite ... to spark violent racial conflict.”

“Umar Johnson is part of lighting the fuse,” he says. “Maybe his inside information is right. ... I don’t believe that’s the actual narrative.”

Granted “we live in a cell phone society,” there’s a good possibility that a video recording will soon reveal the truth.

“Dominique Alexander of the Next Generation Action Network said that he was told there's video evidence of what transpired,” says Jason.

“At some point, they're going to release the video of what happened to Austin Metcalf. ... When that video is released, it's going to be so one-sided and look so bad for Karmelo Anthony and the people that supported Karmelo Anthony,” he predicts, adding that its aim is to be “as triggering as the George Floyd video was in 2020.”

“I believe this video is intended to trigger white people and to so repulse them that they just say, ‘Man, all these black people that supported Karmelo Anthony, this media that wouldn't tell us the truth ... this media that has imposed this racist double standard — this is the line in the sand.”’

“What we just heard from Dr. Umar Johnson was just another piece to the puzzle of stirring this Karmelo Anthony/Austin Metcalf pot to a point that it bubbles over and explodes and there's some sort of racial conflict that happens in the Dallas and the Frisco, Texas, area,” Jason hypothesizes. “They're hoping that it spreads and that it so hardens the hearts of white America that the entire desire to achieve any type of racial harmony in America disappears.”

To hear Whitlock’s take on the dark, racially divided future the radical left is conspiring to facilitate, watch the episode above.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.