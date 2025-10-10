Deadly explosion at military-supplier facility in Tennessee; 19 still missing

Casualties are expected from an explosion at a military-supplier facility in Tennessee, and officials have said they are working to locate 19 personnel who are currently unaccounted for.

The explosion was reported at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant near Bucksnort about 60 miles southwest of Nashville at about 7:50 a.m.

'Keep everyone in your prayers as we go through this the next few days.'

Hickman County Sheriff Jason Craft released few details as the rescue efforts continue.

"We're at the beginning stages of all of this," Craft said. "We're getting information minute by minute, and we're going to continue to build on that and do what we need to do. Keep everyone in your prayers as we go through this the next few days."

The explosion was heard miles away from the site. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said there were minor explosions heard after the main blast.

"We do have several people at this time unaccounted for. We are trying to be mindful of families and that situation," Davis added. "We do have some that are deceased."

The plant is owned by Accurate Energetic Systems, which develops and manufactures explosives for the military and other industries.

Mayor Jim Bates said in a CNN interview that the plant had no safety issues except for a "small ammunition explosion" in 2014.

"It's pretty devastating to see this," he added.

Humphreys County emergency management team spokesperson Grey Collier said they are working to notify families.

"The families are there waiting at the main office to hear news, to find out about their loved ones," she added.

Bates added: "We just pray that the good Lord keeps their hand on the families that's involved."

The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is involved in the investigation.

This is a developing story.



