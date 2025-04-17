Ex-wife of former TV anchor tried to hire hit man to make him 'disappear and be put underground' after son's freak death: Docs

A Tennessee woman is accused of attempting to have her ex-husband, a former local TV news anchor, killed in a murder-for-hire plot, according to legal documents.

On Friday, 55-year-old Angelia Solomon of Franklin was arrested and charged with solicitation to commit first-degree murder against her ex-husband, according to the Franklin Police Department.

'He deserves the worst ... he deserves the death penalty, he deserves the chair.'

Solomon remains behind bars on a $500,000 bond.

Police say Solomon was attempting to hire a hit man to kill her ex-husband, former WSMV-TV morning anchor Aaron Solomon.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. on April 11, Angelia Solomon met with an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a hit man in the parking lot of the Cool Springs Mall, according to the affidavit of complaint obtained by People magazine.

Angelia was attempting to orchestrate a murder-for-hire scheme, the affidavit states, and she allegedly told the undercover officer that she wanted her ex-husband to "disappear and be put underground."

Angelia provided the undercover officer with information on how Aaron could be located, including his place of employment and his home address, the affidavit states.

She gave the undercover officer the registration to her vehicle as collateral and promised a "future payment" for the murder-for-hire plot, according to the affidavit.

Angelia reportedly told the undercover cop that Aaron’s death would provide the couple's daughter access to a trust fund.

Angelia allegedly has harbored disdain for her ex-husband ever since their teenage son died, and she links Aaron to her son's freak death.

On July 20, 2020, Aaron and his son — Grant Solomon — were at a sports facility participating in a private pitching lesson.

Grant Solomon — a high school senior and talented baseball player at Grace Christian Academy in Franklin — reportedly was struck by his own vehicle in the parking lot of the baseball training facility.

Aaron Solomon allegedly was in another vehicle in the parking lot and called 911 when his son was struck by the Toyota pickup truck.

"I looked down to check a work email, and the next thing I know, I hear and see the truck rolling backwards into the ditch. I get out of my car to try to find my son and saw that he was trapped underneath the truck and immediately called 911," Aaron told police, according to the Daily Mail.

Grant Solomon was pronounced dead shortly after, his death was later ruled an accident, and the case was closed.

However, Angelia Solomon believes her former husband was involved in their son's death.

Angelia and her daughter Gracie made a TV appearance on NewsNation's "Banfield" last year to demand a more thorough investigation into her son's mysterious death. Angelia and Gracie believe the circumstances of Grant's death are suspicious and blame Aaron.

"Witnessing how he treated my brother, it is very reasonable for him to be responsible for the death of my brother," Gracie told host Ashleigh Banfield.

The Daily Mail reported that Angelia said in a 2023 interview that she had a "hellish rage" toward Aaron, and that he "didn’t deserve to be on this Earth."

Angelia was asked what would be proper justice for her ex-husband, to which she reportedly replied, "That he’d be gone. Gracie wants him to be locked up, and that he doesn’t ever walk free, but in order to feel totally protected and peaceful and free ... he would have to be gone."

Angelia allegedly added, "He deserves the worst ... he deserves the death penalty, he deserves the chair. What he did to both of my children, he doesn’t deserve to be on this Earth. I think God has my back on that; he's a danger to society."

In May 2021, then-14-year-old Gracie Solomon posted a YouTube video in which she called her father "a rapist, a molester, a liar, and a killer."

Gracie claimed her brother feared their father's “terrifying behavior” and said she “strongly believes [Aaron Solomon] killed Grant.”

Aaron Solomon has never been charged with any crimes and has denied the claims made by his ex-wife and daughter.

In March 2022, Aaron sued Angelia and four others for defamation for spreading what he claimed were unfounded allegations.

