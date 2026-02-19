Terrifying video shows SUV slamming into preschool as mom, little sons barely escape; arrested driver allegedly was drunk

Gut-wrenching surveillance video shows the moment an SUV slams into a New Jersey preschool as a mother and her two little sons who were leaving the building barely escape the full impact of the crash.

One of the boys was knocked to the ground after being struck by the rear of the out-of-control vehicle.

'God had to be with that little boy.'

Patrice Pisani told News12 she was leaving Bloom Academy in Freehold with her two sons when the impact occurred around 3 p.m. Friday.

Pisani added to News12 that her youngest son, who was knocked to the ground in the video, is being treated for a leg injury and burns from the vehicle's undercarriage.

Police told NJ.com that all three were released from an area hospital after treatment.

Authorities said the driver was drunk at the time of the crash, NJ.com reported.

Angela F. Arrigo, 68, of Manalapan, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and assault by auto, Freehold Township police told NJ.com, adding that she also was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated.

More from NJ.com:

Arrigo was also issued numerous tickets, including for reckless driving, careless driving, speeding across a sidewalk, failure to secure a child in a child seat, and having no insurance card, according to municipal court records.



She is due in municipal court March 4.

The owner of Bloom Academy, Jill Howard, offered the following statement to News12: "We are deeply saddened by this incident. While we are grateful that the injury was not more severe, we remain committed to the safety and well-being of our students, families, and staff."

Video viewers expressed similar sentiments:

"God had to be with that little boy," one commenter said. "He could have died very easily."

"Prison for the driver," another commenter added.

"What a miracle," another commenter remarked, adding "that [little] boy was so close to something serious. I'm glad everyone survived."

