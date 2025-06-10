Terry Moran is out at ABC News after issuing unhinged rant against Stephen Miller

Senior national correspondent Terry Moran is looking for a new job after ABC News says he violated their policies in a now-deleted rant against a Trump administration official.

Moran wrote an extended screed against Stephen Miller, an adviser to President Donald Trump, and posted it Sunday on the X social media platform. He charged that Miller was full of hatred that was "spiritual nourishment" for the president.

'He’s a world-class hater. You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.'

"The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism. Yes, he is one of the people who conceptualizes the impulses of the Trumpist movement and translates them into policy," wrote Moran.

"But that’s not what’s interesting about Miller It’s not brains. It’s bile," he added. "Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater. You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate."

Moran concluded: "Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred only a means to an end, and that end his [sic] his own glorification. That’s his spiritual nourishment."

The post got immediate attention, and it elicited a response from the White House press secretary.

"This is unhinged and unacceptable,” Karoline Leavitt said on social media. “We have reached out to @ABC to inquire about how they plan to hold Terry accountable.”

On Tuesday, ABC News said that they did not extend Moran's contract and cited the post.

"We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent post — which was a clear violation of ABC News policies — we have made the decision to not renew," read the network's statement. "At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism."

Ironically, Moran had previously made headlines when a left-wing online mob demanded he lose his job for defending the Trump administration against a liberal narrative during the 2024 presidential race.

The Harris-Walz campaign had accused Trump of suffering cognitive decline when he shut down questions at a small rally and instead played some of his favorite music to the audience for about half an hour. Rather than go along with the Harris accusation, Moran reported that everyone seemed to have a good time at the event.

"Absolutely disgusting @ABC and @TerryMoran. This is why no one takes mainstream media seriously anymore," one critic said.

