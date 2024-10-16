Liberals lash out at ABC News reporter for debunking Harris attack on Trump's musical town hall: 'Absolutely disgusting'

Many on the left went on the attack against ABC News reporter Terry Moran after he defended former President Donald Trump against a talking point pushed by the Harris-Walz campaign.

Trump decided to end questions midway through a town hall event in Oaks, Pennsylvania, after two attendees suffered separate health emergencies and then played his favorite music for about half an hour. While some in the audience left, most stayed and enjoyed the party, as reported by Moran.

'TerryMoran what in the holy f*** is wrong with you?'

"While in certain quarters of social media people had a field day with that, and I guess on the screens it might have looked quite strange, inside that hall, however, people were having a good time," said Moran. "What can I tell you? It did not seem out of the ordinary. It seemed almost intimate."

The Harris campaign tried to imply that the incident was evidence of cognitive and mental diminishment in the former president, and many on the left were furiously angry that ABC News did not support the accusations.

Trump-haters on social media demanded that Moran lose his job over the report.

"This is an abdication of the basic principles of journalism @TerryMoran! at this point I actually agree with Trump. We should revoke network licenses, because they making American less informed," responded actor Anthony Atamanuik.

"Delete your career, Terry, this is a dereliction of journalistic duty," said one critic on the X platform. "This story is f***ing malpractice. Shame on your Terry Moran."



"Where were the people who should have shut this down & admonished Moran?" asked reporter Donna Young.

"Good god @TerryMoran what in the holy f*** is wrong with you?" said another detractor.

"Absolutely disgusting @ABC and @TerryMoran. This is why no one takes mainstream media seriously anymore," read another response.

Among those who kept pushing the narrative despite it getting debunked was actress Barbra Streisand, who is known as a vocal liberal who hates Donald Trump and his supporters.

"This is not normal. Particularly for someone running for President," she posted. "He stood there and swayed for over 30 minutes. Something is very off with this man’s brain."

