Barbra Streisand lashes out at Trump with debunked liberal accusation about musical town hall

Barbra Streisand lashed out at former President Donald Trump with an unhinged rant that included a debunked accusation about a recent town hall in Pennsylvania.

The entertainer appears to be obsessed with the Republican candidate in recent posts on social media.

'This is not normal... Something is very off with this man’s brain.'

"Trump with his disowned self is now projecting his mental decline onto others like Kamala. It’s so transparent that he is unfit for a 4 year term as President of the US," she posted on Wednesday to her 843K followers on the X platform.

"Donald Trump already has plans to contest the outcome on Election Day. He will unleash the same chaos as in 2020 when he lost by over 7 million votes," she added soon after.

Her most popular recent claim had already been debunked by no less than an ABC News reporter who had been at the town hall event in Oaks, a suburb of Philadelphia.

"This is not normal. Particularly for someone running for President. He stood there and swayed for over 30 minutes. Something is very off with this man’s brain," she posted.

While the missive garnered more than a million views, the content was lacking in substance. Many on the left had implied that Trump was showing signs of mental and cognitive deterioration after he ended questions at the town hall and instead played his favorite music for the audience.

Terry Moran of ABC News said that the incident was not odd at all and members in the audience appeared to enjoy it very much. He also noted that Trump had stopped the town hall because of two audience members suffering separate health emergencies.

"While in certain quarters of social media people had a field day with that, and I guess on the screens it might have looked quite strange, inside that hall, however, people were having a good time. What can I tell you? It did not seem out of the ordinary. It seemed almost intimate," Moran reported.

He went on to say Trump "came down off the stage and mingled with his supporters" before he started "signing autographs and shaking hands."

Critics of Trump have nevertheless persisted in smearing the candidate with the accusation.

Moran's report can be viewed on ABC News via its YouTube account.

