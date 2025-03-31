63-year-old caught on Tesla security video vandalizing sedan with wire cutters is an illegal alien, police say

A man caught on vehicle surveillance video vandalizing a Tesla with wire cutters on Friday has been identified by Mississippi police as a 63-year-old illegal alien.

The video showed a man scratching the driver-side door of the Tesla sedan with a tool in the parking lot of the Walmart store in Brookhaven, a city of about 12,000 residents in the southwest part of the state.

'You have no right messing with people’s personal property.'

Brookhaven police said that the man also vandalized the hood of the car and walked away with the wire cutters in his hand.

They later identified a suspect as Osvaldo Torres-Rodriguez, who is an illegal alien from Cuba.

Police said they were conducting a felony vandalism investigation and that Torres-Rodriguez has an active felony warrant.

“It does not matter what your political views are; you have no right messing with people’s personal property. Felony charges will be filed of the individual involved," said Brookhaven PD Chief Kenneth Collins.

Tesla vehicles and dealerships have been targeted by leftists who are angry at Elon Musk for his participation in the Trump administration. President Donald Trump said that officials would be seeking domestic terrorism charges against those who target Musk's companies out of political motivation.

"People that get caught sabotaging Telsas will stand a very good chance of going to jail for up to 20 years, and that includes funders," Trump said. "We are looking for you."

Domestic terrorism charges have been filed in three separate incidents involving firebombing against Tesla targets.

The surveillance video from the Tesla sedan and the booking photo for Torres-Rodriguez can be viewed on the news report from WJTV-TV on YouTube.

