AG Pam Bondi announces domestic terrorism charges against suspects in 3 firebombing attacks on Tesla

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced charges of domestic terrorism against three people accused of firebombing Tesla vehicles and charging stations.

Liberal protesters have targeted Tesla vehicles and company locations in order to punish Elon Musk for his role in implementing President Donald Trump's policies. Some vehicles and locations have been vandalized in what is suspected to be politically motivated violence.

'The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended.'

Trump had promised to seek domestic terrorism charges against violent Tesla attackers, and Bondi made good on that promise Thursday.

“The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended,” read a statement from Bondi. “Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars.”

One of the defendants is accused of tossing eight Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership in Salem, Oregon. A second defendant was arrested after allegedly trying to firebomb Tesla vehicles with Molotov cocktails in Loveland, Colorado. The third suspect spray-painted messages against Trump and Musk before trying to attack charging stations in Charleston, South Carolina, with Molotov cocktails.

In the last case, witnesses said the man accidentally lit himself on fire during the attack before fleeing from the scene.

Bondi has previously said that the Justice Department will seek to prosecute those who allegedly fund the violent attacks on Tesla properties.

"If you're funding this, we're coming after you," Bondi said. "We're going to find out who you are."

If convicted, the suspects face a minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in prison.

Democrats like failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz have applauded efforts to hurt Musk's companies. The tech billionaire responded by mocking Walz with the results of the 2024 election.

Tesla has lost about 50% of its stock market value since the election, but it had previously been one of the best-performing stocks in the market.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!