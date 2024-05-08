Texas AG Paxton accuses NGO of 'criminal conduct,' including 'facilitating the unlawful entry of illegal aliens': Report

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) recently doubled down on his claims that a nongovernmental organization is engaging in "criminal conduct," according to a Wednesday report from the New York Post .



In February, Paxton filed a lawsuit against Annunciation House, an El Paso-based Catholic organization that provides aid to "migrants, immigrants, and refugees," according to its website .

At the time of the filing, Paxton requested documents from the organization, but it failed to comply. Court documents obtained by the Post revealed that the organization asked for 30 days to respond to the information request. Paxton stated that Annunciation House would be considered "non-compliant" if it did not produce the documents the following day.

Ruben Garcia, the organization's founder and executive director, obtained a temporary restraining order against the request for documents. A judge claimed that the AG's request "did not cite which Texas laws the Attorney General believed were being violated."

"The Attorney General's efforts to run roughshod over Annunciation House, without regard to due process or fair play, call into question the true motivation for the Attorney General's attempt to prevent Annunciation House from providing the humanitarian and social services that it provides," the judge wrote.

Annunciation House claims it provides services similar to "that of the schools who enroll children of refugees, the clinics and hospitals who care for the needs of refugees, and the churches, synagogues, and mosques who welcome families to join in worship."

"Annunciation House has provided hospitality to hundreds of thousands of refugees for over forty-six years. It is a work recognized by the Catholic Church and is listed in the National Catholic Directory," the organization said. "Annunciation House has done this work of accompaniment out of the scriptural and Gospel mandate to welcome the stranger."

Paxton claims that the NGO is participating in "human smuggling" and shielding illegal immigrants from law enforcement agencies.

The lawsuit against the organization stated, "According to its own in-Court admission, Annunciation House contracts with a local company once or twice a week to transport migrants in passenger vans in groups of approximately 15."

In a statement to the Post, Paxton stated, "Any NGO facilitating the unlawful entry of illegal aliens into Texas is undermining the rule of law and potentially jeopardizing the safety and wellbeing of our citizens."

"All NGOs who are complicit in Joe Biden's illegal immigration catastrophe and think they are above the law should consider themselves on notice," he added.

Annunciation House has claimed that Paxton's accusations are "unfounded" as well as "illegal, immoral and anti-faith."