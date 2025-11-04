Texas DMV has allegedly been registering vehicles to illegal aliens

Amid road dangers such as non-English-speaking foreigners behind the wheels of 18-wheelers across America, one Texas state representative claims to have discovered another abuse of the system, this time at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

On Monday, Texas state Rep. Brian Harrison (R) wrote a letter to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles demanding an investigation after his office received reports that illegal aliens were able to register vehicles despite their status.

'It is past time the Texas government starts acting like we are in a battle for the future of western civilization, because we are.'

"My office recently received alarming reports of illegal immigrants being able to register their vehicles in the State of Texas. To my shock, upon investigation, my office has verified that these reports are in fact real," Harrison said in the letter.

The letter cites Texas Transportation Code section 502.040(b), which reads, "The application must be accompanied by personal identification as determined by department rule."

The letter alleges that the "broad authority" given to the department may have been misused.

"I am writing today to inquire what steps, if any, the DMV has taken and is implementing to determine whether the owner of the vehicle is a citizen or lawfully in the country before issuing vehicle registrations," the letter continues.

On the condition that the DMV doesn't take "prompt and efficacious action," Harrison threatened to introduce legislation requiring the DMV to verify legal status before issuing registrations.

Texas phased out temporary, paper license plates on July 1 of this year, perhaps as a measure against fraud related to the problem Harrison identified and complained about this week.

In his post, Harrison also emphasized the important role Texas politicians need to play in aiding the Trump administration: "It is past time the Texas government starts acting like we are in a battle for the future of western civilization, because we are."

Barring a special legislative session, which Harrison has called for, the Texas state House is not set to convene again until the spring of 2027.

Harrison, who has a track record of raising awareness and effecting change outside of the legislative process, told Blaze News that the DMV already has the authority to "do the right thing" when it comes to verifying legal status prior to registering vehicles in Texas, despite the "broad authority" granted to the department.

Blaze News reached out to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles but did not immediately receive a response.

Editor's note: This article was edited after publication to include statements from state Rep. Brian Harrison.

