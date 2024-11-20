Texas places more buoys in the Rio Grande despite Biden administration lawsuit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced the state is placing more of the border buoys in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass despite the ongoing lawsuit by the Biden-Harris administration to stop Texas' efforts.

The buoys were Texas' attempt to stem the flow of illegal immigrants into the Del Rio Sector, which has been a popular crossing area for illegal immigrants for years. Texas putting a barrier in the river, with the middle marking the end of the U.S. and the beginning of Mexico, resulted in protests from the Mexican and U.S. governments.

"Texas placed more buoys in the Rio Grande River this morning. Despite the Biden-Harris Administration’s attempts to shut down our border security efforts, the buoys are here to stay. We won't back down from our mission to deter & repel illegal immigration," Abbott posted to X on Wednesday.

While the buoys gained a lot of attention, they had limitations.

The buoys were attacked by Democrats as being dangerous for people who were illegally crossing the river. Some dead bodies, another historic high under the Biden-Harris administration, were found entangled in the buoys after they were installed last year, but they were determined to have drowned upriver and the buoys were not the cause of death.

Texas continuing to place the water barriers in place before Joe Biden leaves the White House next year shows how serious the state is about using tools at its disposal to deter illegal immigrants. With President-elect Donald Trump returning to Washington, D.C., there has been a slight increase in illegal crossings as people want to enter the country before he takes office.

While the buoys have gained a lot of attention, they have limitations. That portion of the Rio Grande can sometimes have a very low water level to where illegal immigrants can wade in only ankle- or shin-deep. The barriers are also stationary and do not come close to blocking all areas where people have crossed into the United States.

That said, the barriers have helped direct the flow of traffic to areas with better coverage by law enforcement. The chain is further bolstered by the fences and razor wire that are along the riverbank on the U.S. side of the border.

