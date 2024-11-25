NBC reports average cost of Thanksgiving dinner is 'historically affordable,' and the backlash is staggering

The American Farm Bureau Federation dropped its calculation of the average cost per person for a Thanksgiving dinner, and many on social media responded with anger and ridicule.

'If you can feed 10 people a Thanksgiving dinner for $58 you’re a sorcerer.'

NBC included the calculation in its article that called the $58.08 price tag for 10 people a "historically affordable" sum.

“If your dollar had the same overall purchasing power as a consumer in 1984 ... this would be the least expensive Thanksgiving meal in the 39-year history of the AFBF Thanksgiving survey, other than the outlier of 2020,” the authors at the Farm Bureau wrote.

The report said that food prices had risen 19% since 2019, but that median household wages had increased by about 25% in the same period.

Many on social media responded that those statistics did not fit their personal experience this year as they shopped for the holiday dinner.

"It costs $60 for a family of 4 to eat at McDonalds. But NBC News wants you to believe that Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people is $58 - the most affordable in 40 years," said author John LeFevre.

"After reading and rereading this story I am now fully aware of what I make for Thanksgiving is not average. Nor is it cheaper than 2021," responded journalist Salena Zito.

"Total bulls***. You can’t feed 10 people for $58.08 anywhere in the country." replied Georgia GOP committeewoman Amy Kremer.

"No one who buys groceries believes this," said commentator Dana Loesch.

"This is bulls***, of course. Carry on," responded Republican attorney Harmeet Dhillon.

"The Media still can’t figure out why Americans can’t trust the media. Does nobody at NBC News buy their own groceries? Do y’all have servants who go buy your groceries and you never see the bill?" read another response.

"If you can feed 10 people a Thanksgiving dinner for $58 you’re a sorcerer and I want to be trained in your ways," joked another user.

The Farm Bureau claimed that the cost this year was less last year, which came in at $61.17, and the year previous, which it calculated at $64.05.

