The person of interest in the killing of Yazmeen Williams is a parolee arrested 21 times: Report

A parolee with a long history of crime has been taken into custody and charged after a woman in New York City was fatally shot, rolled up in a sleeping bag, and thrown outside in the trash, according to the New York Post.

Chad Irish, 55, was brought in for questioning on Monday concerning the death of Yazmeen Williams, 31. Following the questioning, Irish was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, concealment of a corpse, and menacing. However, he has not been charged with homicide in connection with Williams.

At the time of his arrest, Irish was out on parole for a robbery he committed in the Bronx. The Post reported that he had been arrested 21 times leading up to his latest arrest.

CBS News previously reported that Williams' family and friends decided to speak out after the woman's body was discovered on Friday on 27th Street between Second and Third Avenues.

The medical examiner's office confirmed that Williams' cause of death was due to a gunshot to the head. At the time, the authorities said they had taken a person of interest into custody for questioning. While it is unclear where the killing allegedly took place, reports noted that the police saw video footage of a man pulling the bag on a motorized wheelchair.

Following the atrocious incident, a memorial was set up around where the body was found, according to CBS News.

Williams was about to take on a new job at the city's Department of Housing Preservation on Monday. Williams' mother, Nicole, said that "she was looking so forward to living, living her life. She got her degree in criminal justice. She went to Buffalo State University, and she wanted to go back to be a lawyer."

Williams had two siblings, a twin brother and a younger sister.

"She used to always take good care of me, and she used to always be proud of me. She was the best sister I could have, and I love her so much. I just wish she could've stayed a little longer because I just wanted to grow up with her," her little sister said.

"You could always catch her on the Citi Bike. She had a beautiful voice," another person said. "No one would have a reason to hurt her like that."

"Everyone she knew, she meant something to them," said a second person. "She just really loved life. I don't know who would do this to her."

"We want justice for Yazzy," her mother said.

