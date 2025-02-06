'There will be violence': Homan issues warning to cartels, tells Glenn Beck next steps

Border czar Thomas Homan minced no words when speaking to Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck on Wednesday, detailing what's next when it comes to the Trump administration's securement of the southern border, its removal of illegal aliens, its neutralization of cartel militants, and its response to obstructionist politicians.

Homan not only put cartels on notice, indicating that any attempt on their part at retaliation will result in their erasure from existence, but made clear — specifically calling out New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy as well as the Democratic politicians in Colorado who stood by while Tren de Aragua gangsters terrorized their cities — that there will be consequences for politicians who harbor or conceal illegal aliens.

Greasing the way out

The border czar noted at the outset that "border crossings are down almost 90% across the southern border" and that not a single one of the nearly 500 people who tried stealing into the homeland on Tuesday were successful.

Evidently impressed by the difference between the outrageously high border-crossing figures during former President Joe Biden's tenure and the figures cited by Homan, Beck asked the czar whether there was yet any indication how many illegal aliens are self-deporting.

While presently uncertain about the current number of illegal aliens seeing themselves out, Homan indicated the administration has cooked up an incentive that might help them "catch that metric."

Illegal aliens who are caught then deported face a bar on legal entry, which can last for multiple decades. Homan indicated that in the coming weeks, an announcement will go out informing illegal aliens that they will receive "credit" for reporting to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement before they self-deport or stop at a port of entry.

"If you get formally deported, there's a bar that's placed on you from five to 20 years," Homan told Beck. "We're going to have a massive push in about 10 days getting people to self-deport and send 'em home."

Annihilation

Blaze News previously reported that the El Paso Sector Intelligence and Operations Center received information on February 1 indicating that "Mexican cartel leaders have authorized the deployment of drones equipped with explosives to be used against U.S. Border Patrol agents and U.S. military personnel currently working along the border with Mexico."

'He'll wipe them off the face of the earth.'

Online posts cited by Customs and Border Protection apparently urged the very militants whom President Donald Trump has moved to designate as terrorists to assassinate ICE agents.

Referencing both the drug cartels' recent threats as well as their potential fury over losing indirect access to American foreign aid, Beck asked Homan whether he was concerned about retaliation.

Homan noted that he was very concerned and takes the threats seriously, especially since proper border enforcement under the Trump administration has cut off multiple sources of cartel income and left them scrambling.

While acknowledging "there will be violence on the border" and "more armed encounters," Homan noted that any retaliation on the part of the cartels would constitute their final mistake.

"The Border Patrol is prepared. We get great intel on this. The U.S. military is prepared," said Homan. "If they harm a single Border Patrol agent or solider, President Trump will rain hell down on them, and I think he'll wipe them off the face of the earth."

Accountability

Homan suggested that it was shameful for any American politician to impede the deportation of illegal aliens "because we made it clear that we're prioritizing public safety threats."

'It's a felony.'

"I find it hard to believe that any politician whether Republican, Democrat, independent, does not want public safety threats removed from their communities," Homan told Beck. "But if they don't want to help, step aside, [and] we'll do it for them."

Homan, who previously emphasized that obstructionists read Title 8, United States Code 1324, which makes it a punishable offense if one "conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection" illegal aliens, told Beck that "if there is a politician that knowingly and actively impedes a federal law enforcement officer, it's a felony."

While the border czar indicated that he does not believe any one politician has "crossed that line yet," he indicated that Democratic New Jersey Gov. Murphy would have been in trouble had his recent boast been true.

Murphy, who has prohibited state and local law enforcement from aiding with deportation and immigration enforcement, suggested to a leftist activist group on Feb. 1 that he was harboring an illegal alien inside his garage, adding, "Good luck to the feds coming in to try to get her."

Murphy has since indicated he misled his fellow travelers, suggesting he was actually referring to a legal resident.

Homan noted that Attorney General Pam Bondi, who directed the Department of Justice to halt all federal funding for sanctuary cities after her swearing in on Wednesday, will "have no problem if I recommend prosecution of a politician for impeding or knowingly harboring and concealing an illegal alien."

