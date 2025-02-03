Mexican cartels greenlight explosive drone assaults against Border Patrol agents

Mexican drug cartels have instructed members to attack Border Patrol agents by deploying drones equipped with explosives, according to an agency memo.



An "Officer Safety Alert" obtained by the New York Post and NewsNation stated that the El Paso Sector Intelligence and Operations Center received information on February 1 indicating that "Mexican cartel leaders have authorized the deployment of drones equipped with explosives to be used against U.S. Border Patrol agents and U.S. military personal currently working along the border with Mexico."

'We don't want the bad guy to know we're coming.'

"It is recommended that all U.S. Border Patrol agents and DoD [Department of Defense] personnel working along the border report any sighting of drones to their respective leadership staff and the EPT-IOC," the memo added.

Border Patrol officers were advised "to remain cognizant of their surroundings at all times" and "carry proper equipment," including first-aid kits and body armor. The memo also told agents that their rifles "should be readily available."

The directive from the cartels comes during President Donald Trump's nationwide crackdown on illegal immigration and mass deportation efforts.

NewsNation reported Sunday that threats against Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have escalated on social media.

Memos circulated by Customs and Border Protection cited two posts that encouraged assassination attempts against ICE agents. Another social media post instructed illegal aliens in the U.S. to "spit and urinate" in ICE agents' food and defecate in their vehicles, NewsNation reported.

Last month, a Texas Department of Public Safety memo obtained by the Post revealed that a group of 20 Tren de Aragua gang members armed with blades, tire irons, and broken liquor bottles attempted to break into the U.S. at an El Paso border crossing.

A source reported that TDA intended to "cause harm" to the Texas National Guard troops stationed near the border.

The San Diego Sector Intelligence Unit received an alert in early December that a Mexican cartel had issued a hit against Border Patrol agents stationed at the Imperial Beach and Chula Vista Border Patrol Stations.

"Information received indicated top cartel leaders ordered the shooting towards agents in response and retaliation for an incident that occurred," an internal memo read.

Border czar Tom Homan told NewsNation last week, "We've got many target cities, but I'm not going to share them with you because we got to keep our officers safe."

"Matter of fact, Chicago, that operation was leaked, so we had to reschedule that one. But we need an element of surprise because of officer safety issues. We don't want the bad guy to know we're coming," he added.