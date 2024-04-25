Thug who punched San Jose mayor's security officer named; he also had warrant for resisting arrest with violence in Georgia

The male who punched a security officer for Democrat San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan while a local TV news station camera was rolling Tuesday evening has been identified.

San Jose Police said the suspect — 35-year-old Wesley Pollard — was in custody at Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas with a bail of $26,000, KRON-TV reported.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Police added that Pollard was booked for resisting an arrest with violence and for battery of an officer, the station said.

Turns out Pollard also had a warrant for his arrest out of Georgia — also for resisting arrest with violence, KRON reported.

Pollard is scheduled to appear in court at noon Friday, the station said.

What went down?

A KRON-TV camera recorded the entire two-minute fight — as well as what preceded it — since the station was interviewing the mayor on South 1st Street at the time.

The station said Mahan was in the area for a restaurant opening, and a male was seen in the interview video walking past the mayor on his right.

KRON said the pedestrian then approached the mayor’s security officer, and the pair got in a verbal exchange while Mahan let the pedestrian know he was in the middle of an interview.

"Oh, you're doin' an interview?" the pedestrian — on camera again to the mayor's right — asked Mahan.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

"I'm talkin' on the phone," the pedestrian said, this time presumably to Mahan's security officer. "You got a problem?"

KRON said the pedestrian then told the security officer — who's also a San Jose police officer — to "mind your (explicit) business." The pedestrian also told the security officer, “I was going to do what the (explicit) I was going to do right before you walked up to me,” the station reported.

Soon, the pedestrian walked forward and off camera, and apparently physical contact was made between him and the security officer. The pedestrian also was heard saying he'll "smack" the security officer.

KRON said the pedestrian appeared to land a right-hand punch to the security officer’s head. Here's video of that punch and a handful of seconds that follow:

The battle between the pedestrian and the security officer went on for a while. This screenshot from the fight includes arrows pointing (left to right) at the security officer, the pedestrian, and the mayor.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

KRON's video shows a handful of bystanders finally entering the fray and helping the security officer get the pedestrian under control.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

San Jose police officers eventually detained the pedestrian, the station said.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

San Jose's acting Chief of Police Paul Joseph told KTVU-TV the unidentified security officer was repeatedly punched in the face, hospitalized overnight, and released.

Joseph also stated that the video of the altercation does not show the security officer attempting to identify himself and trying to deescalate things, the station said.

Still, Joseph added to KTVU that police will review the case to determine if the security officer complied with the law regarding his use of force.

Suspect who fought San Jose mayor's security detail identified youtu.be

