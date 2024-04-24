Video: Thug punches San Jose mayor's security officer while local TV station interviews Democratic mayor — and it's on

When a male punched a security officer for San Jose's Democratic Mayor Matt Mahan on Tuesday evening, a KRON-TV camera was rolling and recorded the entire two-minute fight — as well as what preceded it — since the station was interviewing Mahan on South 1st Street at the time.

What are the details?

The station said Mahan was in the area for a restaurant opening, and during the interview, a male pedestrian is seen in the video on his phone and walking past the mayor on the right.

KRON said the pedestrian then approached the mayor’s security officer, and the pair were heard in a verbal exchange while Mahan let the pedestrian know he was in the middle of an interview.

"Oh, you're doin' an interview?" the pedestrian, now on camera, asked the mayor while standing next to him.

"I'm talkin' on the phone," the pedestrian said presumably to Mahan's security officer. "You got a problem?"

KRON said the pedestrian then told the security officer — who's also a San Jose police officer — to "mind your (explicit) business." The pedestrian also told the security officer, “I was going to do what the (explicit) I was going to do right before you walked up to me,” the station reported.

Soon, the pedestrian walked forward and off camera, and apparently physical contact was made between him and the security officer. The pedestrian also was heard saying he'll "smack" the security officer.

KRON said the pedestrian appeared to land a right-hand punch to the security officer’s head. Here's video of that punch and a handful of seconds that follow:

The full video of the fight is available only on KRON at present.

The battle between the pedestrian and the security officer went on for a while. This screenshot of the fight in progress includes arrows pointing (left to right) at the security officer, the pedestrian, and the mayor.

Image source: X video screenshot via @jmolmud

KRON's video shows a handful of bystanders finally entering the fray and helping the security officer get the pedestrian under control.

San Jose police officers eventually detained the pedestrian, the station said.

The mayor's security officer was injured during the fight and taken to a hospital for evaluation, KRON said, adding the police said they're submitting evidence to the district attorney’s office.

The station said the suspect was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for multiple charges, including felony battery on a police officer. The motive and circumstances surrounding the fight are under investigation, police told KRON.

Mahan was not physically harmed during the incident, the station said, and his office issued the following statement:

Mayor Matt Mahan is deeply grateful to his security detail and the entire San Jose Police Department. The actions of the Officer tonight were heroic and a testament to the deescalation training that makes our officers effective, compassionate and stewards of community trust. His thoughts are with the Officer and he hopes for a speedy recovery. The Mayor understands how privileged he is to have an armed officer protecting him at all times, and is resolved in his commitment to create a safer city for everyone. That means hiring more police officers and addressing the root causes of crime, including by intervening earlier and more effectively in cycles of addiction, mental illness and violence.

This story has been updated.

