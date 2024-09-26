Tim Walz's admin to hold 'BIPOC'-only retreat for library workers — sign-up form excludes 'white,' 'heterosexual': Report

Democratic vice presidential nominee Governor Tim Walz's Minnesota State Library Services plans to hold a BIPOC-only — "black, indigenous, people of color" — retreat for library workers next month, according to documents obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.



The upcoming event aims to "help library workers connect with other BIPOC staff," according to a pre-conference event agenda. The Minnesota State Library Services will cover the attendees' lodging, meals, and other costs.

'Specifically for BIPOC library workers of Minnesota.'

According to the news outlet, a sign-up form for the conference allows interested attendee applicants to select their race and sexuality, which notably excluded "white" and "heterosexual."

"Join the Minnesota State Library Services BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) Library Advisory Group for a day of professional development and network-building designed specifically for BIPOC library workers of Minnesota," reads the event's virtual registration form obtained by DNCF.

The agenda obtained by the outlet revealed that Nicole Cooke, a library and information science professor at the University of South Carolina, is one of the event's planned keynote speakers.

Earlier this year, Cooke received an award for "improv[ing] diversity in librarianship," according to an announcement from the university.

"As a professor, I've had students who never had an educator of color. But South Carolina, where most of our graduates work after graduating, is filled with diverse communities," Cooke stated. "I would not be doing my job well if I did not prepare these students to best serve the communities where they will likely work. That means first educating them about diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice issues."

Cooke has said that she experienced "microaggression and racism" first-hand from other colleagues and patrons throughout her career. She received a grant in 2017 to study "racial microaggressions in libraries," the DNCF reported.

She has previously claimed that it would be "tantamount to malpractice" to send students into the workforce without first educating them on DEI.

Minnesota State Library Services' director, Tamara Lee, has also expressed her commitment to advancing "racial equity in libraries," according to her LinkedIn profile, the DCNF reported. She previously co-wrote a piece about ensuring "racially diverse, equitable, and inclusive" story times for children.

"Apathy, ignorance, and racism are all possible reasons for avoiding the inclusion of racial diversity in storytimes," the article read.

Lee, the Harris-Walz campaign, the Minnesota governor's office, and the Minnesota State Library Service did not respond to the DCNF's request for comment.