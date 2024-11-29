Tom Brady shreds QB Daniel Jones for leaving New York Giants: 'I don't care if they asked me to be scout team safety'

Tom Brady said he disagreed with Daniel Jones asking for a release from the New York Giants after he was asked to play on the practice squad following being replaced as the starting quarterback.

Jones was reportedly seen playing for the Giants' scout team as a safety last Thursday after being benched following another abysmal season, leading the Giants to a 2-8 record while at the helm.

The next day, Giants general manger John Mara said that Jones requested a release from the team, with both sides mutually agreeing that it was the "best" option moving forward.

During the Giants' 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys six days later on Thanksgiving, all-time great Tom Brady gave his perspective on the events from the broadcast booth.

Brady described Jones' decision as something he wouldn't do and implied it showed a lack of dedication to winning and to his teammates.

"I don't know how that whole situation went down, but to think that you would ask for a release from a team that committed a lot to you is maybe different than I would have handled that," Brady said on Fox.

'I showed up every day.'

Brady said that while "everyone makes individual choices," the people who "mattered most" to him were his teammates.

The legendary quarterback then hinted Jones took issue with being placed on the scout team:

"I showed up every day. I don't care if they asked me to be scout team safety, be scout team quarterback, I was gonna do whatever I could to help the team win."

Brady added that getting the trust and respect of his teammates was paramount, no matter what was happening with his personal situation.

Jones amassed a horrible 24-44-1 record over six seasons with the Giants, with just one winning record of 9-6-1 in 2022. That single successful season inspired Giants brass to reward him with a four-year, $160 million contract extension.

This was followed by just three wins over the next two seasons, with Jones being benched in favor of local quarterback Tommy DeVito.

Jones has since signed with the Minnesota Vikings for the remainder of the 2024-2025 season. The Vikings are an impressive 9-2 but already have a crowded squad with four quarterbacks signed to the roster.

Since his retirement, Brady has signed with Fox Sports as an analyst and commentator. Brady also gives his weekly power rankings and started a new YouTube channel documenting his travels and events.

