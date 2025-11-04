Tommy Robinson has the last laugh after politically motivated terrorism arrest: 'Free speech won!'

Tommy Robinson has long drawn the ire and attention of British establishmentarians by raising hell about the fallout of mass immigration, the failure of multiculturalism in England, the threats posed by radical Islam, and the cover-up of the Pakistani rape-gang scandal.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, various other politicians, and even some woke clergymen have condemned him; multiple social media platforms have banned him; and he was even told to stay clear of an entire city.

'Thank you for raising the flag of England whilst so many cowards cowered.'

The desperation to shut Robinson up or, at the very least, make him go away manifested last year in the form of an unjustified police stop, which resulted in his indictment on a terrorism charge under the British equivalent of the Patriot Act.

To the likely chagrin of Robinson's detractors in parliament and to the delight of his supporters on the scene, Judge Sam Goozee of the Westminster Magistrates' Court cleared the 42-year-old activist on Tuesday, agreeing with the defense that the stop was unlawful and that police discriminated against Robinson because of what he stands for and his political beliefs.

"That judge's verdict is a slam down against the police," Robinson told reporters outside the courthouse. "Read what he says. Read about the evidence. It was corrupt. It was unlawful."

"I'm frustrated still. I should be happy. I'm not happy because I shouldn't be put through this time and time again," Robinson added.

photo by Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images

On July 28, 2024 — a day after organizing a political rally — Robinson was detained by Kent police under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act while attempting to travel to Spain, where he now lives. During his detention, Robinson was told to give police the PIN necessary to access his phone.

Robinson allegedly told police, "Not a chance, bruv. ... You look like a c**t, so you ain't having it," adding that his phone contained sensitive "journalist material" regarding "vulnerable girls."

Alisdair Williamson, Robinson's lawyer, emphasized during the trial that Robinson "was stopped unlawfully, detained unlawfully for 40 minutes, and asked questions that were something to do with his political beliefs."

Judge Goozee evidently agreed, finding on Tuesday that the stop did not appear motivated by any genuine suspicion of terrorism but rather by Robinson's beliefs, which altogether qualify under the law as a protected characteristic. The judge also took issue with the police officers' apparent selective amnesia regarding the incident and credibility.

Goozee said in his ruling, "I cannot put out of my mind that it was actually what you stood for and your beliefs that acted as the principle reason for the stop," the Guardian reported.

"I cannot convict you," the judge added.

In addition to questioning what happens now to the counterterrorism officers who unlawfully targeted him, Robinson thanked Elon Musk after the trial, stating, "I'm forever grateful. If you didn't step in to fund my legal fight for this, then I'd probably be in jail. So today, free speech won!"

Elon Musk responded, "Thank you for raising the flag of England whilst so many cowards cowered."

